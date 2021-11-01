Uber Launches New Baby and Kids Category with buybuy BABY, Bed Bath & Beyond and more

Uber's new baby and kids hub will help parents get what they need delivered on-demand. Tweet this

"We're thrilled to be able to offer parents and caregivers an easy and convenient way to find everything they need for their families, and have it delivered to their doorsteps," said Raj Beri, Uber's VP & Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals. "Every parent knows the stress of urgently needing diapers, pacifiers, thermometers and more—and we know that our new baby and kids hub will help to alleviate some of the stress."

Rafeh Masood, Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Digital and interim Chief Brand Officer, said, "We are rebuilding our authority in the home and baby retail categories to appeal to new consumers, while strengthening relationships with our valued, long-standing customers. This partnership with Uber is a terrific way we are reaching new customers and the fact that buybuy BABY was chosen to help launch Uber's baby and kids delivery vertical reflects the brand's leadership in welcoming customers to parenthood. We are excited to begin this journey with Uber and look forward to having their innovative services market and deliver products from Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY right to customers' doorsteps."

The new baby and kids hub on Uber Eats also includes beloved brands such as Honest, Yumi, Lalo, Little Spoon, Nyssa and more, providing a quick and stress-free way to get all needs on-demand. To search, open the Uber app and tap "Baby" under categories or even search with the baby emoji.

From November 1-11, Uber customers will get $20 off an order of $60+ from Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Honest, Yumi or Little Spoon.* As always, Uber Pass and Eats Pass members will also enjoy 5% off and unlimited $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders of $15+.**

To celebrate the new baby and kids hub, Uber is proud to support Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides essential items to children in need across the country. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 200 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, underserved schools, and more. Uber is donating $200,000 to help Baby2Baby continue their incredible work, and is encouraging Uber customers who want to support by donating here .

Uber is the one platform that helps customers to go anywhere and get anything. With our eyes set on powering on-demand commerce, Uber Eats provides instant access to local merchants that extends beyond prepared food delivery, across the globe. With groceries, convenience, alcohol and other must-haves like wellness products, pet essentials, and now kids and baby must-haves, Uber is focused on helping consumers get more — more convenience, more variety, and more connections to commerce they love.

*Expires at 11:59 PST on 11/11. Taxes and fees still apply. Limit one use per customer. To qualify, order subtotal must equal $60 or more before taxes and fees. Offer cannot be combined. Valid only in US where Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Honest, Yumi and Little Spoon on Uber Eats is available. Offer will automatically apply on customer's first qualifying order from participating brands. Exclusions may apply. See app for availability.

**Taxes and fees do not apply to order minimums. Other fees apply. See terms and conditions for more details.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com , bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com , buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com .



About buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY is the leading specialty baby products retailer in North America, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood—across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, as well as nursery furniture. buybuy BABY is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). For more information, visit https://www.buybuybaby.com/ or https://www.bedbathandbeyond.ca/ .

