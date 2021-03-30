Uber OOH expands digital cartop advertising network to New York City

Uber OOH's screens, furnished by Cargo Systems Inc. via a multi-year strategic partnership launched in 2018, will be installed on MTBOT taxicabs. By the fall of 2021, Uber OOH expects to be the largest digital cartop display operation in NYC. The first wave of newly digitized taxicabs is expected to begin roll out in May 2021, with an estimated 1,500 digitized taxicabs by fall. The transition to digital screens is estimated to continue into 2022.

"We are excited to extend our digital cartop advertising network to New York City and expand our partnership with Adomni and Cargo," said Guy Peterson, Senior Business Development Manager at Uber. "Adomni has built one of the top digital marketing platforms in the country while Cargo has developed a state-of-the-art operations and logistics organization. We are also looking forward to working with Creative Mobile Media to leverage their operational expertise in the New York advertising market."

We are forecasted to cross one billion monthly ad impressions in New York City by the end of the year; all of which will be programmatically purchasable by advertisers. Adomni, a leading programmatic digital out of home ad platform, will continue to serve as the exclusive ad sales and programmatic technology partner for Uber OOH. Advertisers are able to launch self-service ad campaigns on adomni.com or through their omni-channel demand-side platform (DSP) of choice via the Adomni NeonX ad exchange.

"As the media capital of the world, New York City has been on our mind since day one of the Uber OOH partnership," said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. "We are inspired by the powerful capabilities that Uber OOH unlocks for brand-marketers: the ability to tell a captivating story to a large audience with performance-based reporting. Digital cartop ads are a big part of the next chapter in digital out-of-home advertising and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

The latest mobility data is showing that people are taking to the streets to move about town, at levels that are even higher than before the pandemic.

Ron Sherman, president of the MTBOT added, "The combination of MTBOT, CMM, Uber, Adomni, and Cargo yields a best-in-class offering for advertisers, both in scale and in operational reliability. We have been in the taxi top advertising business for over 28 years now. This is an exciting partnership and a great investment in the future of the yellow taxicab industry."

New York City will be the sixth Uber OOH U.S. market to launch, after Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles and Phoenix. Many more US markets are expected to go live by the end of the year.

To learn more about Uber OOH, visit www.uberooh.com or watch this short video https://vimeo.com/522963536

About Uber OOH

Uber OOH is the official Uber out of home car top advertising network. The Uber digital out-of-home network features two-sided, internet-connected screens on the tops of participating Uber drivers' vehicles. The network is available in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix with approximately 200-400 cars per city equipped with digital screens. Uber OOH mobilizes brands in an unmissable way, with hundreds of cars within a city, traveling thousands of miles monthly, delivering millions of impressions.

Learn more at www.uberooh.com

About Adomni

Adomni is a programmatic advertising platform that easily connects brands and agencies with on-the-go consumers via real-world digital screens. Advertisers can target audiences using mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest-growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform offers access to over 60 billion monthly impressions on hundreds of thousands of digital screens across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Learn more at www.adomni.com

About Cargo

Cargo specializes in logistics, hardware procurement, and maintenance for the Uber OOH program. As part of their previously announced multi-year strategic partnership with Uber, Cargo will continue to provide hardware, software, and operational support in all markets, including NYC.

About MTBOT

The Metropolitan Taxicab Board of Trade ("MTBOT"), established in 1958 is the oldest and largest taxicab trade association in New York City. MTBOT represents the owners and operators of more than 5,500 taxicabs. In 2015, MTBOT launched a Driver Resource Center that provides free training and licensing services to more than 20,000 drivers.

*Adomni, Inc. and Uber Technologies, Inc. are not affiliated with Uber, Inc. The services described herein do not include content creation services for advertisers.

