Uber Real Estate is Now Disrupting Real Estate With Their Uber Model

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Real Estate has announced the launch of Uber Real Estate services. Uber Real Estate is disrupting the traditional real estate brokerage brick and mortar business model by reducing the transaction cost by up to 50 percent using their unique on-demand model.

"You will never again pay a full commission using Uber Real Estate. We take the Jack Ma and Steve Jobs approach to business and supply the consumer with what they want. We will make Uber Real Estate the premium service it should be, provide the ultimate value and market liquidity. This is for the people," says Brent Ritz, Chairman of Uber Real Estate.

Consumers receive Uber - Like Execution with only experienced professionals, no more drama and only substantive yes or no, answers. Uber Real Estate provides Broker and Broker Attorneys with ten to thirty years of experience to the company's clients. Associates have equity participation based on performance metrics. They have assets, skin in the game and perfect records. They are part owners of their firm and consequently, do not compete against others at their own firm. They actually do provide agency and work for the clients of the company as it should be.

"People are completely sick of fees and the boring drama of under-educated inexperienced Realtor cheerleaders. Uber Real Estate provides superior service with the unnecessary overhead, inefficiencies and bureaucracy removed. Uber Real Estate is the much-needed disruption in the Real Estate space."

"Consumers just want to go online and get it done with Uber - Like Execution. Presently we are completely website driven. An Uber, mobile application, for Real Estate, is under development."

Uber Real Estate was registered in 2009. Uber Real Estate owns the Trademark, for the word, Uber, itself, for Real Estate.

For media information or investor relations; UberRealEstate.com



866-440-6700



legal@uberrealestate.com

For customers and agents:

Customer sign up: https://www.uberrealestate.com/customer-signup

Agent sign up: https://www.uberrealestate.com/agent-signup

