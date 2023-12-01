Uber Technologies, Jabil and Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
01 Dec, 2023, 18:16 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), S&P MidCap 400 constituents Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) will replace Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) in the S&P 500 respectively, S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Rambus Inc. (NASD: RMBS) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) will replace Jabil and Builders FirstSource in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sealed Air, Alaska Air Group, and SolarEdge Technologies will replace Orthofix Medical (NASD: OFIX), Rambus, and Comfort Systems USA respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) and Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) will replace Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) and Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Topgolf Callaway Brands and Vestis will replace Clearfield Inc. (NASD: CLFD) and OneSpan Inc. (NASD: OSPN) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Alkermes plc (NASD: ALKS), Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI), National HealthCare Corp. (NYSE American: NHC), and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) will replace Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR), Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASD: CDMO) and James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASD: JRVR) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Uber Technologies
|
UBER
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Jabil
|
JBL
|
Information Technology
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Builders FirstSource
|
BLDR
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Sealed Air
|
SEE
|
Materials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Alaska Air Group
|
ALK
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
SolarEdge Technologies
|
SEDG
|
Information Technology
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Rambus
|
RMBS
|
Information Technology
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Comfort Systems USA
|
FIX
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Houlihan Lokey
|
HLI
|
Financials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Equitable Holdings
|
EQH
|
Financials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Jabil
|
JBL
|
Information Technology
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Builders FirstSource
|
BLDR
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Topgolf Callaway Brands
|
MODG
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Vestis
|
VSTS
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Sealed Air
|
SEE
|
Materials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Alaska Air Group
|
ALK
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
SolarEdge Technologies
|
SEDG
|
Information Technology
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Topgolf Callaway Brands
|
MODG
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Vestis
|
VSTS
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Alkermes
|
ALKS
|
Health Care
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Armstrong World Industries
|
AWI
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
National HealthCare
|
NHC
|
Health Care
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
PJT Partners
|
PJT
|
Financials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Orthofix
|
OFIX
|
Health Care
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Rambus
|
RMBS
|
Information Technology
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Comfort Systems USA
|
FIX
|
Industrials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Clearfield
|
CLFD
|
Information Technology
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
OneSpan
|
OSPN
|
Information Technology
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Community Health Systems
|
CYH
|
Health Care
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Invesco Mortgage Capital
|
IVR
|
Financials
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Avid Bioservices
|
CDMO
|
Health Care
|
Dec. 18, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
James River Group Holdings
|
JRVR
|
Financials
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
Share this article