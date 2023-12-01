Uber Technologies, Jabil and Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space. 

  • Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), S&P MidCap 400 constituents Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) will replace Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) in the S&P 500 respectively, S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Rambus Inc. (NASD: RMBS) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) will replace Jabil and Builders FirstSource in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sealed Air, Alaska Air Group, and SolarEdge Technologies will replace Orthofix Medical (NASD: OFIX), Rambus, and Comfort Systems USA respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) and Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) will replace Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) and Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Topgolf Callaway Brands and Vestis will replace Clearfield Inc. (NASD: CLFD) and OneSpan Inc. (NASD: OSPN) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Alkermes plc (NASD: ALKS), Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI), National HealthCare Corp. (NYSE American: NHC), and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) will replace Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR), Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASD: CDMO) and James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASD: JRVR) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Uber Technologies

UBER

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Jabil

JBL

Information Technology

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Builders FirstSource

BLDR

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

Sealed Air

SEE

Materials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

Alaska Air Group

ALK

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG

Information Technology

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Rambus

RMBS

Information Technology

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Comfort Systems USA

FIX

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

Financials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Equitable Holdings

EQH

Financials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Jabil

JBL

Information Technology

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Builders FirstSource

BLDR

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Topgolf Callaway Brands

MODG

Consumer Discretionary

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Vestis

VSTS

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sealed Air

SEE

Materials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Alaska Air Group

ALK

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG

Information Technology

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Topgolf Callaway Brands

MODG

Consumer Discretionary

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Vestis

VSTS

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Alkermes

ALKS

Health Care

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Armstrong World Industries

AWI

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

National HealthCare

NHC

Health Care

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

PJT Partners

PJT

Financials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Orthofix

OFIX

Health Care

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Rambus

RMBS

Information Technology

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Comfort Systems USA

FIX

Industrials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Clearfield

CLFD

Information Technology

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

OneSpan

OSPN

Information Technology

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Community Health Systems

CYH

Health Care

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Invesco Mortgage Capital

IVR

Financials

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Avid Bioservices

CDMO

Health Care

Dec. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

James River Group Holdings

JRVR

Financials

