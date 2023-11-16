Uberall Announces Enhanced Integration Experience with Apple Business Connect

News provided by

Uberall

16 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

New capability will empower multi-location businesses to manage their presence in the Apple ecosystem directly from the Uberall platform

BERLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberall, the global leader in multi-location marketing solutions, proudly announces its enhanced integration with Apple Business Connect.

Uberall's new enhanced integration gives customers the control to claim their business, edit existing business details, verify its published status, and present customers with offers and incentives through Showcases on Apple Business Connect – all from the convenience of the Uberall platform.

Continue Reading
Apple x Uberall integration
Apple x Uberall integration

The integration advancements reaffirm Uberall's mission to provide businesses with superior solutions for managing and customizing all their listings effortlessly — from one place — so they can get found, be chosen, build customer loyalty, and thrive in their local markets.

"We are committed to working with industry leaders like Apple, ensuring our customers get the most out of platforms frequented by consumers every day," said Florian Hübner, Uberall's CEO & Founder. "This new capability helps our customers and partners to craft and curate their entire online journey, right from within Uberall."

Uberall announced in January an integration with Apple Business Connect, allowing Uberall customers to manage and customize their Apple Maps place cards that appear across Apple's ecosystem, and update them with current and accurate business information, offers and services within one centralized platform at scale.

About Uberall

Uberall helps the world's most innovative multi-location businesses stay relevant, competitive, and profitable, by using digital technology to win clicks online and feet offline.

The Uberall location marketing platform powers the entire customer journey from online discovery, to store visit, to recommendation and repeat purchase. Uberall makes sure businesses are not only found, but attract and delight customers on every corner, across the globe – driving revenue and customer lifetime value, at scale.

Uberall, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has more than 400 employees and services over 1,850 multi-location businesses across 170 countries.

For further information visit www.uberall.com | LinkedIn | YouTube

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277523/Uberall.jpg
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248836/Uberall_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Uberall Announces Enhanced Integration Experience with Apple Business Connect

Uberall Announces Enhanced Integration Experience with Apple Business Connect

Uberall, the global leader in multi-location marketing solutions, proudly announces its enhanced integration with Apple Business Connect. Uberall's...
Uberall feiert 10 Jahre Innovation mit neuen Funktionen für KI-gestützte Kundenbindung

Uberall feiert 10 Jahre Innovation mit neuen Funktionen für KI-gestützte Kundenbindung

Uberall, der globale Vorreiter im Standortmarketing, feiert ein Jahrzehnt bahnbrechender Innovationen und stellt gleichzeitig die erwartete...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Retail

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.