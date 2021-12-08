Uberflip Closes Out a Year Marked by Strong Performance, Innovation & Industry Honors

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), is celebrating a memorable year of growth, innovation and recognition. Throughout 2021, the company rolled out several exciting advancements to its software, and was recognized in Forrester Research's Landscape Overview Report for B2B Content Engagement Solutions and by Aragon Research as one of four Hot Vendors in Content Experience for 2021. Uberflip was also named a leader in the Content Experience Platform category in G2's summer 2021 reports .

In addition to its product growth, the company welcomed two SaaS industry veterans to fill key leadership roles this year, including Sara Thomas as vice president, people and culture and Tim Fimmers as vice president, engineering.

"What our team has achieved this year has been nothing short of spectacular," said Yoav Schwartz, chief executive officer at Uberflip. "We've been laser-focused on key product developments, which have been eagerly received by our customers and positively commended by those in the industry. We're really proud of what we're building for our customers, and have our foot on the gas for even more in 2022."

Following are some of Uberflip's highlights from this past year:

Product Innovation

Sales Assist - A new sales engagement tool that empowers sales teams to quickly find sales and marketing content, package it into a personalized buyer experience, and share with their prospects within minutes.

- A new sales engagement tool that empowers sales teams to quickly find sales and marketing content, package it into a personalized buyer experience, and share with their prospects within minutes. UTM Parameters - A new feature that allows marketers and their organizations to automatically add dynamic UTM parameters to their content, automating an otherwise highly manual process and increasing adoption among the sales team which, in turn, provides more targeted insights into content performance.

- A new feature that allows marketers and their organizations to automatically add dynamic UTM parameters to their content, automating an otherwise highly manual process and increasing adoption among the sales team which, in turn, provides more targeted insights into content performance. Enrichment - An enhanced offering within Uberflip Analytics that provides customers with deep buyer-level insights into content performance leverage an integration with marketing automation platforms like Marketo.

Award Wins

Uberflip was honored with a Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius for going above and beyond with its strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, specifically through various relief initiatives in the community and ongoing contributions the company makes to SickKids and other organizations.

by TrustRadius for going above and beyond with its strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, specifically through various relief initiatives in the community and ongoing contributions the company makes to SickKids and other organizations. Uberflip won the Best Content Personalization Software Category of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards, celebrating the personalization power that Uberflip Marketplace gives to marketers looking to create content experiences for their prospects and customers.

celebrating the personalization power that Uberflip Marketplace gives to marketers looking to create content experiences for their prospects and customers. Uberflip Marketplace received a Bronze Award for the Most Innovative Product of the Year at the Best in Biz Awards 2021 International Awards , underscoring the importance of delivering personalized content experiences.

, underscoring the importance of delivering personalized content experiences. The Marketer's Journey Podcast, hosted by Randy Frisch , earned the Gold Award for a Podcast Series at the The Marcom Awards for his work convening marketing executives to share their stories and inspire others.

Thought Leadership

Uberflip commissioned Forrester Research's help conducting a study about the presence - and use - of CEPs within enterprise organizations. The findings uncovered key insights, like the role that content experiences play in successful buyer engagement.

about the presence - and use - of CEPs within enterprise organizations. The findings uncovered key insights, like the role that content experiences play in successful buyer engagement. Schwartz, Uberflip's chief executive officer, and Frisch, chief marketing officer, have contributed compelling thought leadership articles to industry and business publications this year, including in Entrepreneur , MarketingProfs , DemandGen Report and Selling Power .

