Uberflip Named 2021 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces it has been selected as one of four Hot Vendors in Content Experience for 2021 by Aragon Research. The firm's report identifies CEP providers which optimally support the production, distribution and analysis of enterprise content to support a richer, more engaging customer experience.

"Uberflip's end-to-end solution for creating dynamic content experiences helps enterprises optimize their marketing workflow by automating the delivery of content and adding intelligence," says Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. "Its proprietary AI-driven system simplifies the delivery of personalized content experiences."

Uberflip continues to elevate its solution and empower users to achieve their business goals by mastering the content experience. The solution's proprietary AI content suggestion and personalization system stands out from other providers, allowing for the automated delivery of dynamic content experiences.

Specifically, the report highlights Uberflip's ability to:

Help marketers develop campaigns that capture leads based on specific customer data

Leverage assets as sources of new data to drive growth

Streamline the buyer journey by measuring the impact of enterprise digital assets

Uberflip also makes it possible to audit the content journeys users follow when they are most engaged, ensuring content experiences can be optimized for best performance.

"We're very proud to earn a place on this selective list, particularly because we feel that it speaks to our strengths as a content experience platform," said Yoav Schwartz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Uberflip. "We've invested a lot over the years into anticipating industry changes and consumer needs, and delivering a solution that keeps our customers at the top of the content game. Big thanks to our team for creating such an exceptional platform, and to Aragon Research for the honor."

In the spring and summer of this year, Uberflip was also recognized with a combined 12 awards by G2, as a leader in the Content Experience Platforms and Content Creation categories. Uberflip was also included in Forrester's Landscape Overview Report, New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions for B2B, Q3 2021. The company was one of the few vendors listed in the report focused exclusively on B2B customers.

The company has also enjoyed supporting its customers' successes, and rolling out key new features like dynamic embed parameters and Sales Assist.

In December, the Aragon Research Hot Vendors will be formally recognized at an award ceremony at Aragon Transform. To read the full Aragon Research report, please download here. To learn more about Uberflip or schedule a demo, please visit: https://www.uberflip.com/request-demo.

About Uberflip

Uberflip is a content experience platform (CEP) that enables marketers to take content and package it into digital experiences relevant to target audiences. From account-based marketing campaigns to sales and customer engagement programs, you can give your audience the content and personalized experience they're looking for, in fewer touches. More than 700 customers are using Uberflip to increase their audience's consumption of relevant content, building trust in their brand that drives business growth. Learn more at uberflip.com.

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

