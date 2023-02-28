Uberflip Reveals Future of Content Experience: "Pages"

In minutes marketers can build pages for ABM, campaigns, and landing pages with no code - all fueled by content

TORONTO , Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), announced today a major expansion of its platform, Uberflip Pages , which will launch out of beta in the summer of 2023. B2B marketing organizations will be enabled to effortlessly create dynamic, engaging landing pages for all their go-to-market programs including ABM and demand generation. The result is a personalized experience for buyers that captures their attention, drives engagement, and accelerates results. All of this engagement can be tracked to understand which accounts are leaning in to make a purchase or a renewal.

The Future of Content Experience: "Pages"

Uberflip Pages removes the hassle of page creation and content activation by giving marketers a simple drag-and-drop interface and a range of professionally designed templates enabling effortless creation of stunning, on-brand pages in a matter of minutes purpose-built to increase buyer engagement.

"We're always listening to our customers, and Uberflip Pages is a direct result of their feedback," said Yoav Schwartz, co-founder and CEO of Uberflip. "Customers kept saying that they love leading with content marketing assets, but sometimes need to weave in their product value propositions. They need an easy, scalable way to activate both product and content marketing to drive engagement. This is exactly what Pages delivers, and much more."

Uberflip Pages empowers users to:

Spin up one-to-one and one-to-few ABM campaigns in minutes

Personalize pages for each targeted account

Drag and drop branded elements and messaging

Mix and match assets from an approved content library

Build and reuse custom templates, components, and themes

Activate pages to buyers through marketing channels like ads, email, social and more

Drill down into real-time insights at the account level

With Uberflip Pages, marketers will increase their speed to activation, achieve maximum relevance, and maintain consistency and control over their story and brand. By providing a personalized experience for every prospect and customer, marketers will see a significant increase in buyer engagement at every stage of the journey resulting in more leads generated, more meetings booked, and more accounts engaged.

To see Uberflip Pages in action and sign up for updates

