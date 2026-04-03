UberJets Elevates Private Jet Charter Experience Through Technology and Exclusive Access

BOSTON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UberJets, a leader in private jet charter technology and private jet booking innovation, is proud to announce the continued success of its advertising campaign behind home plate at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. Marking half a decade of on-field presence alongside MLB teams—including the Boston Red Sox during Spring Training and the New York Yankees—UberJets, powered by Virtual Hangar®, is advancing private aviation through intelligent flight connectivity, real-time market visibility, and optimized aircraft booking solutions.

Infield, outfield, airfield-UberJets is part of every play. More than a seat-it's an experience. UberJets members enjoy private box access, premium catering, and a setting designed for connection.

"We're extremely pleased with the performance of our advertising campaign at JetBlue Park," said John Svensen, Logistics Innovator at UberJets. "Our strategy has generated a strong pipeline of new clients across the Boston and Southwest Florida markets, including multiple MLB and NBA franchises that rely on UberJets for efficient booking solutions across their private jet charter requests. It has also created valuable opportunities to engage directly with professional athletes, sports organizations, and our loyal member base. With referrals accounting for over 60% of our growth, these in-person connections continue to be a powerful driver of expansion across our platform."

As the UberJets brand continues to grow, demand for elevated, concierge-style member experiences has increased. Guests were welcomed into exclusive UberJets private box seating, complete with premium catering and a refined, hospitality-driven atmosphere designed to mirror the standard of private aviation. These curated experiences create a sophisticated setting where members can connect, entertain, and network seamlessly among like-minded individuals.

"At UberJets, we believe the experience doesn't start at takeoff—it begins the moment our members arrive, and these events are a natural extension of the elevated lifestyle we deliver every day," said Sofia Martin, UberJets Digital Expansion Manager.

This initiative reinforces UberJets' commitment to redefining private jet travel by simplifying the flight search and booking experience. Powered by the Virtual Hangar® platform, members can instantly search private jets, compare private jet cost options, and book aircraft tailored to their exact mission—whether for business travel, sports team logistics, or personal travel needs.

Virtual Hangar® leverages advanced AI technology to match aircraft already positioned or flying in similar directions. This improves availability while optimizing private jet charter costs, offering an efficient way to fly.

By combining real-time flight search data, predictive pricing intelligence, and access to thousands of aircraft, UberJets | Virtual Hangar® continues to transform private aviation—delivering unmatched convenience, flexibility, and performance in private jet charter.

UberJets extends its best wishes to the Boston Red Sox and all Major League Baseball teams for the upcoming season. Today, April 3rd, the first home opener sets the stage for an unforgettable experience—where tradition, energy, and world-class atmosphere come together in the heart of Boston.

About UberJets | Virtual Hangar®: Founded by a team of experienced aviation and technology leaders, UberJets was built to modernize private jet travel through innovation and data. The Virtual Hangar® platform provides members with live, real-time access to a vast network of aircraft, enabling seamless private jet booking, transparent pricing, and intelligent aircraft matching—delivering the most efficient way to fly private.

Media Contact:

UberJets | Virtual Hangar®

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (833)-823-7538

Website: www.virtualhangar.com

SOURCE UberJets | Virtual Hangar®