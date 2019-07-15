Uber's Urban Air Mobility Supply Chain is Optimizing Cost Per Flight Hour with Predictive Analytics

Uber is developing an aerial ridesharing service planned for 2023 (Uber Air) that will run between suburbs and cities, and ultimately within cities. It will launch fleets of small, eVTOL aircraft with an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) supply chain known as Uber Elevate Network. Three out of six suppliers in the Network—Bell Helicopter, Karem Aircraft, and Jaunt Air Mobility—all use the predictive power of PRICE Cost Analytics™.

"PRICE Systems is the honest broker for uncovering affordable flights for eVTOL concepts," explains Kaydon Stanzione, CEO at Jaunt Air Mobility. "They have equipped our team with an independent predictive life cycle cost solution required to address the unique features of our compound aircraft."

Cost models from PRICE® are backed by a team of eVTOL solution architects and researchers led by Nate Sirirojvisuth, PhD. The team is comprised of former cost engineers at Raytheon SAS, Northrop Grumman, and other aerospace and aviation companies.

Ryan Doss, Head of Product & Business at Karem Aircraft said, "Affordability is key for Urban Air Mobility, which makes accurate, unbiased cost estimates as essential as safety analysis and performance calculations. PRICE's tool addresses this need and is versatile enough to use throughout the development process."

"Uber's cost-per-flight hour objectives are very challenging, so it's essential that the life cycle cost impact of every air vehicle design decision is modeled and evaluated against the objectives," adds PRICE® Systems CEO Anthony DeMarco.

Learn more about PRICE Cost Analytics™ and the eVTOL team.

About PRICE® Systems

PRICE® Systems instills confidence in complex projects, budgets, and bids with faster, more accurate cost estimation intelligence and process integration. We support over 400 enterprise organizations to better control costs and schedules throughout a project's life cycle using PRICE Cost Analytics™ across aeronautics, space, aviation, and defense programs. Established in 1975 with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific serving to develop defensible estimates with speed, accuracy, transparency, and standardization. Learn more at pricesystems.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Tagliaferri

TME for PRICE® Systems

jimt@tmecom.com

610-420-7401

SOURCE PRICE Systems