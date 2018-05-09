Ubiatar Launches Blockchain Powered Platform That Empowers People to Be Anywhere in the World via a Human Avatar Telepresence App

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688596/UbiatarPlay_Human_Avatar.jpg )



Ubiatar provides a viable solution to having the power of ubiquity, or instant transfer to any place at any time, using modern mobile technologies over a high-performance cloud network.

A smartphone is held by a local individual (the Avatar); everything seen and heard by the Avatar is sent over the network to the person at home (Usar), who directs the Avatar who acts as a remote body. Directions are given via a patented GUI (Graphical User Interface) superimposed over live video stream.

GUI technology enables Usars to direct their Avatars, even if they don't speak the same language. UbiatarPlay provides an instant solution to any situation where people are unable to attend or interact, allowing them to be omnipresent.

Ubiatarcoins will support the exchange of value between peers worldwide, regardless of socio-cultural limits or availability of bank accounts. Coins can be bought on the market so home users and advertisers can pay Avatars in the field to act on their behalf, supported with regular exchange platforms and weekly replenishing of a working buffer of at least 200,000 UAC.

A totally new concept for the crypto world, UbiatarPlay commits to buying UAC coins at the ICO price of $2 dollars or more, meaning ICO participants can use or sell coins at ICO price or more, never less.

The UbiatarPlay roadmap continues after three years of self-funded development including presentations at Las Vegas CES (2017/2018). Next steps cover worldwide marketing campaigns, social and cultural contests, VR and AI.

The ICO, launching today, is hosted exclusively on Eidoo's ICO Engine, which gives startups the opportunity to fundraise easily and safely on the blockchain.

Lasting one month, the Ubiatar ICO offers 15 million Ubiatarcoins (UAC) at a projected price of $2 per coin. Funds raised will be invested into worldwide marketing and growth putting UbiatarPlay at the forefront of the telepresence sector. To join the ICO, investors should download the Eidoo app.

See UbiatarPlay's whitepaper here or join their Telegram chat .

