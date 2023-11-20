Ubicquia and the Town of Rumford Make it Easy for UScellular to Enhance Network Coverage

News provided by

Ubicquia, Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Sign Attachment Rights Agreement Allowing Operator to Turn Streetlights into Radio Sites

TOWN OF RUMFORD, Maine, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubicquia, a creator of intelligent streetlight platforms that are simple to deploy and monitor, has signed a master streetlight attachment agreement with the Town of Rumford. This deal expedites the path for UScellular to deploy the Ericsson Street Radio, an innovative streetlight small cell created in collaboration with Ubicquia.

Continue Reading

The Ericsson Street Radio was designed to turn a streetlight into a low or mid-band 5G site in 15 minutes without affecting the lighting functionality of the streetlight. It boosts 4G and 5G experience with zero footprint. With the master attachment agreement, Rumford removes the lengthy site permitting process, so that UScellular can add network capacity faster and at a lower cost.

George O'Keefe, economic development director for the Town of Rumford, said, "This agreement is good for Rumford. Smart cities are built on connectivity, and by granting streetlight attachment rights, we enable UScellular to strengthen network coverage for our citizens without cluttering the cityscape. We also generate revenue from existing infrastructure. It is a win-win."

Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer of UScellular, said, "Getting site permits can sometimes take 12-18 months, and agreements like this expedite that process and allow us to provide essential connectivity without delay. We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our network for customers, and adding radios to streetlights is simple, affordable, and unobtrusive. We look forward to working with Ubicquia and the Town of Rumford, and we hope more cities follow their lead."

Rumford is a longstanding Ubicquia UbiCell® Network Lighting Controller customer.

Dave Wong, vice president of site acquisition at Ubicquia, says, "Streetlights are often under-used assets. We are changing that by helping towns and cities like Rumford transform these assets. Today, Rumford's intelligent streetlights enhance road safety, asset management, and energy efficiency. With this agreement, they will also improve connectivity while generating revenue. This is an ideal model and carrier partnership for cities across the country."

Ubicquia's streetlight platforms are deployed in more than 800 municipalities across the US, and Ubicquia is working on similar master streetlight attachment agreements in other cities to accelerate broadband and public safety initiatives.

About Town of Rumford

The Town of Rumford, Maine is Oxford County's single largest municipality with a population of just under 6,000 people and growing. Located in the heart of Maine's ski country and surrounded by beautiful lakes and mountains the Town sits astride the Rumford Falls along the shores of the Androscoggin River. Known historically for its pulp and paper industry the Town's economy has diversified significantly in the past 20 years with major new investment in energy production and storage, healthcare services, business services, education services and a cluster of regional retail. New housing construction, downtown renovations, and rehabilitation of existing housing stock have contributed to major increases in property values and the arrival of new residents. The Town has executed creatively on several recent opportunities for projects on public infrastructure or land and looks forward to continuing its productive and fruitful relationship with Ubicquia's smart node solutions and RTE Energy Solutions streetlight services.

About Ubicquia, Inc.

Ubicquia's intelligent infrastructure platforms install in minutes and make the world smarter, safer, and more connected. Our smart city solutions simply plug into the photocell socket of 360 million compatible streetlights to reduce energy consumption, enhance public safety, and lower operations and maintenance costs. Our communications platforms use existing streetlights to expand public broadband and help mobile operators accelerate 5G and FWA deployments. Our smart grid products attach to existing distribution transformers in minutes and provide predictive analytics that make the grid more resilient. Ubicquia® products are deployed by more than 800 customers, including some of the largest cities, utilities, and mobile operators across North America. To learn more visit www.ubicquia.com.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

SOURCE Ubicquia, Inc.

Also from this source

Prolec e Ubicquia revelam primeiro transformador com inteligência integrada da indústria

Prolec e Ubicquia revelam primeiro transformador com inteligência integrada da indústria

A Prolec, líder global em infraestrutura de energia, se uniu à Ubicquia, uma inovadora em infraestrutura de serviços públicos inteligentes, para...
Prolec y Ubicquia presentan el primer transformador de la industria con inteligencia integrada

Prolec y Ubicquia presentan el primer transformador de la industria con inteligencia integrada

Prolec, líder mundial en infraestructuras energéticas, se ha asociado con Ubicquia, empresa innovadora en infraestructuras inteligentes de servicios...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.