Ubie Announces Smart Support is Now a Qualified Solution on Leading Healthcare Platform

The qualified patient access solution for US health systems applies clinical reasoning at the front door to assess, route, and resolve interactions across calls, web chat, and patient portal messages

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie, a healthcare AI company that uses clinical reasoning to guide patients to appropriate care today, announced that Smart Support, its patient access tool, is now a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform. Smart Support resolves routine patient access interactions autonomously and assists staff across phone calls, web chat, and patient portal messages. The platform helps determine urgency, specialty, and visit type at intake, before a patient is routed or scheduled.

Patient access technology today is a patchwork of point solutions: voice assistants, chatbots, portals, and triage tools that each handle one entry point, with logic that differs from channel to channel. The judgment that matters most, including how urgent, which specialty, what visit type, falls to schedulers without clinical training or can consume clinician time through nurse triage and after-hours portal messages.

Developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform, Smart Support applies protocol-based clinical assessment at the first patient interaction, on every channel, so patients reach the right care the first time and staff time is reserved for work that requires human judgment. Qualification through Mayo Clinic Platform included evaluation of Smart Support's intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, and supported its readiness for real-world clinical and administrative workflows.

Following this qualification, Smart Support is now available to US health systems with centralized patient access teams handling more than 500,000 calls annually. Each engagement begins with a single high-volume workflow, such as contact center intake, patient portal message routing, or specialty referrals.

"In today's world, we can find a car, get a loan, buy insurance and book transport to the dealership with the support of AI tools. Patients and health systems can benefit from using trusted AI tools as part of their healthcare experience - without compromising safety and clinical governance," said Kota Kubo, co-founder and co-CEO of Ubie. "Mayo Clinic Platform's rigorous qualification process reflects the standard we hold Smart Support to, and helps to create a clearer path for health systems looking to evaluate, adopt, and deploy the technology."

Mayo Clinic Platform supports digital health solutions developers with the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to bring digital solutions into real-world clinical and administrative workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, providing transparency and credibility and enabling the adoption of transformative health technologies.

"Mayo Clinic Platform is committed to helping empower practical, impactful solutions to enhance patient care," says Steve Bethke, vice president of Growth & Management at Mayo Clinic Platform.

About Ubie

Ubie is a healthcare AI company powering clinical-grade, AI-first patient journeys. While general-purpose AI focuses on information, Ubie provides doctor-approved direction, guiding users safely from initial symptoms to actionable treatment. Backed by Google and global partners, Ubie combines proprietary disease-prediction AI with a HIPAA-ready "safety layer" to support digital front-door experiences and chronic disease management.

Globally, Ubie guides over 18 million monthly users, including 5 million in the U.S. In Japan, Ubie's provider solutions support more than 1,800 healthcare organizations, a clinical expertise now being scaled for U.S. health systems to provide the safest, most reliable bridge between patient symptoms and professional care.

Learn more about our vision and work at https://business.ubiehealth.com/.

Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.

###

Media Contact

Ryosei Hatakeyama

Ubie, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ubie, Inc.