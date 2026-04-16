Ubie Launches Medically Validated Consult LLM as a Trustworthy Online Option for Patients Seeking Health Answers

The explosion of healthcare-focused LLMs and chatbots has given patients greater access to health information, but the accuracy of results and patient trust are falling short

Built on the company's Symptom Checker, Consult provides a clinically-validated and medically supported option to help guide patients to the right care

Ubie's platform has seen rapid adoption by consumers, with over 13 million monthly users (2 million in the US) in March 2026 and 25% month-over-month growth

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie, an AI-driven and clinically vetted healthcare prediction platform that guides patients to the care they need, today announced the launch of Consult, the company's doctor-approved, chat-based LLM developed specifically for healthcare. The new platform, which is built on top of the company's clinically-validated Symptom Checker, is free to use and supports patients in deciding whether to self-manage or seek care, while also helping explain pre-existing diagnoses. The ultimate goal for the platform is to empower patients to take action and follow appropriate steps in their care, not to diagnose or prescribe.

It's well known that patients are increasingly turning to LLM-based chatbots as a resource for health information. OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, reports that 3 in 5 US adults use AI for health purposes. And while trust in AI is increasing, a majority of people (56%) are not confident that they can tell the difference between true and false AI responses. This raises serious concerns over the use of untested digital tools for self-diagnosis.

Recently, a large number of healthcare-focused LLMs have become available, but they have yet to prove trustworthy, especially for patients who might have serious medical conditions or need urgent care. Studies have shown the need for more rigorous trials before systems can be deployed for widespread use.

Findings from a University of Oxford study show a major gap between the promise of LLMs and their actual usefulness in giving medical advice.

In a different study, 1,298 participants were asked to use an LLM, such as ChatGPT or Meta's Llama 3, for medical advice. Results show that the LLMs correctly identified medical conditions in fewer than 34.5% of cases.

Outcomes from a study published in Nature show that ChatGPT Health "under-triaged" half of medical emergencies from clinically authored vignettes.

Ubie's platform, which is used by more than 15 million people worldwide every month, is trained on more than 50,000 peer-reviewed publications, leverages a panel of more than 50 medical specialists for accuracy, and is connected to more than 1,800 healthcare provider organizations for real-world feedback.

Built on this foundation, Consult is designed to interact with patients through conversational dialogue, smart buttons, photo uploads, OTC advice, and trusted routing to appropriate medical attention. It can help patients get the information they need to make a care decision, such as monitoring conditions, visiting a doctor, going to the ER, or checking with a pharmacist for an over-the-counter medication.

"People are becoming accustomed to interacting with AI and chatbots on a daily basis, which is positive, but currently comes with too much risk," said Kota Kubo, co-founder and co-CEO of Ubie. "Ubie Consult provides a trusted, highly accurate, medically-validated option that gives patients the information they need about their symptoms and ensures they get appropriate guidance and care."

Chatbots and health-focused LLMs are helping to close gaps in healthcare access and equity by providing 24/7, low-cost, and scalable care alternatives, particularly for underserved, marginalized, or rural populations. But it's important that digital tools are both accurate and trustworthy. Consult provides insights into symptoms and the best next steps for care before patients ignore potential issues or rush to urgent care or a specialist.

Ubie has seen rapid growth as more and more patients look for credible online sources of health information, with more than 2 million people in the US interacting with the platform in March 2026 and 25% month-over-month growth.

Consult was designed to closely mirror the structure and pacing of talking to a doctor, while ensuring patients don't leave with more questions than they came with. Most importantly, the platform gives people answers they can trust because every pathway has been reviewed and validated by physicians.

Ubie's Consult can be found at: https://ubiehealth.com/consult/

About Ubie

Ubie is a healthcare AI company powering clinical-grade, AI-first patient journeys. While general-purpose AI focuses on information, Ubie provides doctor-approved direction, guiding users safely from initial symptoms to actionable treatment. Backed by Google and global partners, Ubie combines proprietary disease-prediction AI with a HIPAA-ready "safety layer" to support digital front-door experiences and chronic disease management.

Globally, Ubie guides over 15 million monthly users, including 2 million in the U.S. In Japan, Ubie's provider solutions support more than 1,800 healthcare organizations, clinical expertise now being scaled for U.S. health systems to provide the safest, most reliable bridge between patient symptoms and professional care.

Learn more about our vision and work at https://ubiehealth.com/company.

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SOURCE Ubie, Inc.