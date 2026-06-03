Ubie Launches Self-Serve Platform for Targeted Healthcare Advertising Within AI Patient Experiences

AI is reshaping how patients seek health information, but compliant advertising options within AI-driven experiences remain limited

Self-Serve offers the ability to precisely target interactions based on symptoms, disease predictions, and specialty interests with a low-cost barrier to entry

Users will have more than 1,500 symptoms, mapped against 100 specialty interests, with around 750 disease predictions available

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie, an AI-driven and clinically vetted healthcare prediction platform that guides patients to the care they need, today announced Ubie Self-Serve, an advertising platform for media buyers and pharmaceutical companies that connects compliant messaging with consumers actively researching symptoms, diagnoses, and treatments.

Patients are increasingly turning to digital AI tools for information across the care journey, including initial diagnoses and second opinions after talking to a doctor. But there is currently no mainstream way to compliantly advertise inside that digital AI layer. Self-Serve introduces a new channel to reach high-intent patients at specific points based on their symptoms and conditions.

Ubie is a trusted, clinically vetted platform with approximately 6 million monthly users in the US (20M+ globally), that offers healthcare and pharma a way to participate in the emerging AI‑mediated patient journey when meaningful intervention is still possible. Advertisers can reach users actively looking for disease and treatment information based on their specific symptoms. The platform gives users more than 1,500 options, mapped against 100 core symptoms, with around 750 disease predictions available as targeting options.

Media buyers have traditionally been constrained in who they can call and where they can buy media placements. Self-Serve brings tailored, high‑touch campaigns to pharmaceutical and clinical clients with a more accessible, scalable platform model that democratizes participation. This marks a shift from high‑cost, bespoke campaigns that are generally reserved for the largest healthcare companies.

Self-Serve uses an interface similar to popular media ad platforms and is designed to be an easy-to-use, testable channel that avoids custom, complex ad buys with rapid setup, launch, testing, and a low cost barrier, starting at as little as $100 per day. Media buyers can combine symptoms, diseases, and specialty interests to create highly specific audiences.

"We've reached a point where consumers expect to find the information they need when they are looking for it, but advertising hasn't been able to keep pace with that shift," said Kota Kubo, co-founder and co-CEO of Ubie. "Ubie is leading the way in collaborating with healthcare media buyers looking to make the convergence of pharma advertising and consumer interest a reality."



Potential advertisers are encouraged to claim their spot on the platform with no commitment required or use the reach estimator tool to understand exactly the size of the targetable audience matching their symptomatic or disease-state criteria at https://business.ubiehealth.com/advertising/ .

About Ubie

Ubie is a healthcare AI company powering clinical-grade, AI-first patient journeys. While general-purpose AI focuses on information, Ubie provides doctor-approved direction, guiding users safely from initial symptoms to actionable next steps. Backed by Google and global partners, Ubie combines proprietary disease-prediction AI with a HIPAA-ready safety layer to support digital front-door experiences and chronic disease management.

Globally, Ubie guides over 20+ million monthly users, including 6 million in the US. In Japan, Ubie's provider solutions support more than 1,800 healthcare organizations — clinical expertise now being scaled for US health systems to provide the safest, most reliable bridge between patient symptoms and professional care. Learn more at https://business.ubiehealth.com/.

SOURCE Ubie, Inc.