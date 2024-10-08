Ubie, Inc. adds Google as an investor in its latest funding round

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received investment from Google in its latest funding round.

Through this deal, the two companies agreed to help advance digital transformation of Japan's healthcare system using digital innovations including generative AI.

About Ubie Inc.

Ubie is a health tech company with the mission of leveraging technology to guide people to the appropriate care. Our consumer service "Ubie" helps over 12 million people access appropriate medical care each month. "Ubie Medical Navigator" for healthcare institutions supports improving the quality of medical consultations in over 1,700 medical institutions nationwide, while "Ubie for Pharma" maximizes prescription opportunities in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies.

Since its founding in 2017, Ubie's contributions through business activities, in collaboration with stakeholders, are estimated to have extended healthy life expectancy by over 27,000 years and created an economic value exceeding 150 billion yen. Additionally, Ubie established a U.S. subsidiary in 2022 and is working on expanding its presence there.

Learn more about our vision and work at https://ubiehealth.com/company or try our free Symptom Checker at https://ubiehealth.com/ .

