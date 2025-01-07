Ubiety Technologies Announces $10 Million in Series A-1 Funding

Capital to Support Accelerating Demand of the Ubiety Platform with

ISP and Home Security Providers

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiety Technologies ("Ubiety") announced today that it has completed a $10 million Series A-1 financing. The funding will be used to enhance its product, accelerate the development of its proprietary AI engine, and expand go-to-market capabilities to meet the needs of its rapidly growing customer base.

Valued at $90 million, Ubiety's growth is powered by its groundbreaking platform that redefines the connected home and security experience for both internet service providers and home security providers. This investment underscores the market's confidence in Ubiety's ability to create meaningful solutions that enhance everyday life.

"This funding is a testament to the incredible work our team has done in building a truly innovative platform that addresses the evolving needs of both service providers and consumers," said Keith Puckett, Co-Founder & CEO of Ubiety. "With this investment, we can accelerate our mission to bring smarter, simpler, and more security connected home solutions to households everywhere."

The A-1 round is led by Delta Global, a global venture firm, focused on transformative technologies in IoT and artificial intelligence platforms. Delta Global is joined by participation from Evolution Digital, a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products, whole-home broadband and Wi-Fi offerings, and connectivity solutions serving more than 150 ISPs worldwide; and Leo Lion, a London based VC whose mission is to invest in extraordinary companies led by values based, forward thinking founders.

"Ubiety's platform revolutionizes everyday interactions within the home, offering unparalleled convenience and integration" said Rafael Guttmann, COO at Delta Global. "By unifying security, smart home, and entertainment services through a single, intuitive interface, Ubiety delivers a solution that resonates deeply with consumers while enabling operators to differentiate and grow."

"Ubiety's capabilities perfectly reflect Evolution Digital's dedication to delivering meaningful innovation for our thriving customer base," said Chris Egan, CEO at Evolution Digital. "This collaboration with Ubiety empowers service providers with a smarter, more intuitively connected ecosystem that seamlessly enhances subscribers' everyday lives. Our customers can easily deploy Halo on Evolution Digital products through scalable software solutions — no additional hardware in the home and no truck roll required. We're excited to roll out these advanced features in our flagship products in 2025."

"Leo Lion firmly believes that when values take center stage in corporate endeavors, businesses become a potent force for securing both social and economic prosperity", said Larry Sullivan, Founding Partner at Leo Lion. "Keith's values of integrity, hard work and resilience align perfectly with the values we back at Leo Lion. Ubiety has developed transformational technology that will impact many industries".

About Ubiety

Our platform, Ubiety Halo™, is the world's first downloadable Home Insights, Security, and Smart Home solution. Ubiety empowers users to access real-time data, monitor their environments, and control multiple aspects of their security, and home automation from an intuitive platform. www.ubiety.io

About Delta Global

Delta Global is a global venture capital fund investing in innovative technology companies across various sectors, with a focus on IoT, smart home, and artificial intelligence. www.deltaglobal.com

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital is a global leader in delivering integrated video streaming, whole-home broadband, Wi-Fi and advanced connectivity solutions. We partner with ISPs to provide reliable, user-friendly and high-performance technology that elevates subscribers' connected experiences. www.evolutiondigital.com.

About Leo Lion

Leo Lion's core mission is to discover extraordinary companies helmed by values-based, forward-thinking entrepreneurs. We meticulously select those poised not only to generate economic prosperity but also rooted in values. www.leolion.co

