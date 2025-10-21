Ubiik announces Anterix Active® badge designations for its private network offering

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiik, a leading provider of private network technologies, is pleased to announce that Anterix has awarded key designations for their flagship Pyxis 5G LPWA router and goRAN+ base station. These designations signify that Ubiik's end-to-end pLTE Solution is ready for use on Anterix 900MHz (B106) spectrum supporting 4G LTE networks.

As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, Anterix tests Anterix Active Ecosystem (AAE) member equipment to confirm the technology meets Anterix's criteria for operation on 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks. Ubiik has been awarded Anterix Active® badges for its Pyxis 5G LPWA RA810 model and goRAN+ base station. It also has been awarded an Anterix Capable® badge for the high-power 28dBm variant of the Pyxis router (RA320X model) which will significantly extend the coverage of the Band 106 networks from the standard 23dBm LTE module.

"We are pleased to add our private network offering - from base station to routers - to the growing Anterix ecosystem supporting 900MHz," said Mark Fecci, VP Sales US at Ubiik. "With the Anterix Active® badge, our customers can be assured they are buying products which have been tested by Anterix for operation on networks leveraging Anterix 900 MHz spectrum."

900 MHz, a licensed 3GPP designated band, empowers utilities with the ability to support mission-critical applications supported by reliable, more secure, private wireless broadband networks. "We are excited to continue our collaboration to help accelerate infrastructure and devices for utilities with Ubiik's private network portfolio," said Steve Ryan, Anterix Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships.

As the latest equipment with the Anterix Active® badge designation, the Pyxis 5G LPWA and goRAN+ variants offer interoperability with a range of industry standard private network equipment from 3rd parties. "Customers can therefore choose to deploy Pyxis 5G LPWA as part of a macro-cell private network deployment or pair it with Ubiik's goRAN™ base stations," said Mr Fecci.

Pyxis 5G LPWA RA810 and RA320X

Supporting a range of utility applications such as SCADA, DER, and distribution automation, the Pyxis 5G LPWA family offers several interfaces to connect with both IP and non-IP equipment. Offering a powerful platform built on a dual-core ARM processor, Pyxis 5G LPWA brings intelligence to the network edge, making it the ultimate choice for future-proof deployment of pLTE Utility networks.

RA810 - With its iSIM and ability to failover to public cellular or even ISM or NTN, RA810 is Ubiik's router of choice when roaming is a priority. This model has also been tested by Anterix and has been awarded the Anterix Active badge.

RA320X - Offering 28dBm transmit power, our RA320X router is the ideal choice for connectivity across longer distances. It is expected to receive FCC certification and Anterix Active badge in the coming months.

goRAN+ LTE Base Station- a mid-range base station working on Anterix 900MHz and the unlicensed ISM bands with an optional built-in EPC to complement the macro cell coverage of other vendors or to boost cost-effectiveness for deployments.

For more detailed information on the Pyxis 5G LPWA and goRAN+ for Anterix 900MHz, go to www.ubiik.com.

About Ubiik

Ubiik delivers high-performance wireless connectivity solutions for mission-critical utility and industrial applications. Ubiik continues to innovate in the private LTE and IoT space, addressing coverage limitations and cost barriers that hinder widespread IoT adoption. With a track record of over one million AMI device deployments, Ubiik is leading provider of private LTE (pLTE) network solutions in delivering scalable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity solutions. Ubiik acquired Mimomax Wireless in 2023, bringing 15 years of knowledge and experience of mission-critical SCADA and voice deployments into the Ubiik group. For more information, visit www.ubiik.com.

