Ubimo Wins 'Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in MarTech' from the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubimo has been selected as the 2019 winner of the "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in MarTech" award by MarTech Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries.

Artificial intelligence (AI) fuels Ubimo's market leading Out-of-Home (OOH) Planning and Attribution solutions. Through the self-service Ubimo's Polaris platform, built on location intelligence and AI, OOH agencies and media owners can create a strategic campaign plan, locating the billboards that are most effective at reaching a desired audience, and measure the success of the campaign, thus quantifying the results.

Ubimo uses AI to automatically answer questions like: What media should an advertising campaign be run on to reach a target audience in the most effective way? How successful was the campaign? What impact did the campaign have on foot traffic?

Many factors influence the choice of media placement for a campaign, including media location, desired reach, attributes of the audience, and more. These factors are combined through Ubimo's AI to identify the precise media locations that will optimally run an advertisement. This includes the consideration of campaign parameters such as target audience, proximity to a store, type of media, and geolocations. Statistical analysis is applied to calculate the affinity, or strength of the relationship between the media and the audiences of interest. Ubimo's Polaris platform creates a ranking of the most correlated media and returns this as the plan. In this way, the Ubimo's Polaris OOH Planning solution is able to complete a task with reduced time and increased data input.

Ubimo's attribution methodology accurately measures the success of OOH campaigns, solving the issue of inherent panel bias where devices broadcasting frequently are overrepresented in a panel. Our proprietary AI algorithm assigns weights to each signal based on its characteristics, including signal frequency and geographic location. Using these weights, an unbiased panel of devices for both control and exposed groups are created, thereby measuring the success of the campaign accurately and without bias.

"The use of AI in marketing technology is perhaps one of the biggest 'breakthrough' innovations this year overall, and Ubimo's platform that leverages AI to neutralize the panel bias is a market leading answer to a complex issue of attribution for OOH," says James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With this solution, OOH companies and advertisers can measure the success of an out-of-home campaign accurately and automatically, and we extend our hearty congratulations to the entire Ubimo team on their well-deserved 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award designation."

About Ubimo

Ubimo is a SaaS location intelligence company that empowers businesses to understand and act on real-world behaviors, bridging the knowledge gap between the digital and the physical worlds. Using advanced AI technologies, we combine behavioral data on over 150 million monthly active devices with the most comprehensive geographic index in the US. Ubimo's platform enables businesses to embed strategic insights into decision-making, improving performance across Shopper Marketing, Programmatic, Publishers, Retail, and Out-of-Home.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products.

