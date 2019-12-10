Ubiq Data Security SDK Now Available on AWS Marketplace for AWS GovCloud (US)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiq Security, Inc. today announced availability of its Data Security Software Development Kit (SDK) on Amazon Web Services' AWS Marketplace for AWS GovCloud (US), Amazon's cloud regions designed to host sensitive data, regulated workloads, and address the most stringent U.S. government security and compliance requirements. Ubiq's SDK enables application developers and device manufacturers to easily integrate data security into their applications and products, designed to protect virtually any type of data, on any device, anywhere.

Vetted government customers and organizations in government-regulated industries that meet AWS GovCloud (US) requirements are increasingly adopting AWS GovCloud (US) in order to take advantage of all of the agility, cost savings and flexibility of the AWS Cloud, while limiting risks.

"The resounding challenge we hear from government agencies is, 'how do we effectively achieve data security in the cloud,'" said Wias Issa, CEO of Ubiq. "We're in the midst of rapid, global digital transformation -- the rise of smart cities, 5G networks, and proliferation of the Internet of Things. The velocity of this transformation is generating immense volumes of sensitive data and attempting to implement data security across these diverse data and device types -- without user disruption – has been unfathomable. The Ubiq platform makes it a reality and the addition of the Ubiq SDK on the AWS Marketplace for AWS GovCloud (US) enables government agencies and supporting organizations to transparently secure their sensitive data in the cloud."

Ubiq delivers a dynamic combination of simplicity, speed, and security. Their lightweight and scalable software platform is rapidly deployable and connects to cloud and existing infrastructure through elegant integrations. Ubiq's platform can be used to secure virtually any type of data, even livestreaming data and application communications, at-rest and in-transit. Ubiq's multi-patented asynchronous multithreading techniques significantly increase data transmission efficiency, reduce resource overhead, and nearly eliminate latency associated with traditional data security solutions.

