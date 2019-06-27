Ubiq SDK Now Available on AWS Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiq Security, Inc. today announced the public availability of its Data Security Software Development Kit (SDK) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Application developers and device manufacturers can now easily integrate security into their applications and products, using a single solution designed to protect virtually any type of data, on any device, anywhere.

With the immense volumes of data produced and spurred by the growth of newer technologies including 5G, autonomous and connected cars, video analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing, implementing data security across data types, device types, everywhere, while not impacting system, application performance and user experience, can be challenging.

"With the introduction of the Ubiq SDK on AWS Marketplace, we can now reach and help more organizations further securing their data," said Ubiq CEO, Wias Issa. "Our primary objective is to deliver application developers and device manufacturers an easy to integrate solution that makes data security easily accessible, uncomplicated, extremely lightweight, and transparent. We are certain that this can bring about a positive paradigm shift within the data security space, ultimately resulting in a reduction in the risk and damage caused by data theft."

Ubiq delivers a dynamic combination of simplicity, speed, and security. Their lightweight and scalable software solution is rapidly deployable and connects to cloud and existing infrastructure through elegant integrations. Ubiq's single solution can be used to secure virtually any type of data, even livestreaming data and application communications. Ubiq's multi-patented asynchronous multithreading techniques can significantly increase data transmission efficiency, reduce resource overhead, and nearly eliminate latency associated with traditional data security solutions.

For more information on the Ubiq Data Security SDK subscription on AWS Marketplace, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B07SRD3Q6C

ABOUT UBIQ

Ubiq, the trailblazer in digital data security, uses its multi-patented 100% software solution to secure any type of data, on any device, anywhere, with nearly no impact to system performance or user experience. We deliver on the promise of a "fast and safe connected world," using a methodology to secure data that renders it useless when (not if!) it's stolen by the bad guys. Our extremely lightweight software stack can be integrated into existing applications, IoT devices, or installed onto endpoints and servers. Ubiq works with any organization to ensure all their data is secured in a transparent manner while eliminating the vast amount of management complexity of traditional, archaic data security solutions. We have presence across North America, Asia Pacific and Japan.

For more information, visit www.ubiqsecurity.com

