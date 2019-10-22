Ubiq Security Appoints Steve Pataky as Global Chief Channel Officer and Head of Americas Sales, Launches Ubiq Security Partner Program

"I'm equally excited about the Ubiq data-first security value proposition as I am by the fact that we are building a channel-first go-to-market model from day one," stated Pataky. "Ubiq was built with partnering at the forefront. It's clear how Ubiq's 100% software platform is primed to help customers drive real business outcomes and in doing so, allows our partners to show their value add. This is a massive opportunity for partners to monetize their security practices incrementally, by truly securing the data, not just by adding another layer to the perimeter. Our solution will be relevant for security solution partners, MSSPs, and IoT solution providers alike," added Pataky.

Data is proliferating at lightning speed and lives everywhere – servers, the cloud, endpoints, applications and IoT devices. Enterprises of every size and shape rely on data to achieve business success and remain competitive – through better insight, innovation, strategic growth, and customer experience. But this can only be achieved if the data can be freely leveraged in a secure and compliant way, without compromise of scale and performance.

"Ubiq's mission is to enable our customers to secure any type of data, on any device, anywhere. Fast, transparent, and without impact to performance and user experience," said Wias Issa, CEO of Ubiq Security. "This is a critical mission that requires a fundamentally different approach to security, and one that must leverage a rich partner ecosystem for delivery."

The Ubiq Security Partner Program gives partners a clear path to success in serving their customers with Ubiq's unique data-first security platform. As CISOs and IT teams have evolved from providing connectivity and security to enabling business transformation and growth, it is more important than ever to ensure data can be safely used to accelerate business.

"Our goal with the program is to strip away the administrative burden of having partners onboard a new solution into their security practice and instead focus on solutions that will enable them have a data-first security and business outcomes discussion with their customers," said Pataky.

"Partnering DNA runs deep at Ubiq. The team has decades of collective experience in building security channels, supporting partners, and working to drive mutually successful outcomes," stated Issa, "I was fortunate enough to work with Steve at FireEye and SonicWall and witnessed his commitment and integrity-driven approach to partnering firsthand. I couldn't be more thrilled to have him join Ubiq as our new Channel Chief."

Ubiq, the trailblazer in digital data security, has developed a multi-patented, ultra-low latency and low impact software platform that secures any type of data, on any device, anywhere, supporting our vision of a "fast and safe connected world." Our extremely lightweight, 100% software stack can be directly integrated into existing applications, IoT devices or installed on laptops and servers to secure critical data. We leverage a proprietary data-first security methodology that renders stolen data useless, when (not if.) it's stolen by the bad guys or unknowingly compromised. Ubiq works across public and private sector organizations to ensure all their data is secured in a transparent manner while eliminating the vast amount of management complexity of traditional data security solutions. We have presence across North America, Asia Pacific and Japan. For more information, visit www.ubiqsecurity.com.

