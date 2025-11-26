NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiqconn Technology, a leading provider of SATCOM-ready mobility and rugged computing solutions, will showcase its specialized solutions for modern workboat fleets alongside its rugged computing brand, RuggON, at the Workboat 2025 maritime exhibition. The event will take place from December 3-5, at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON Debut at Workboat 2025, Driving Maritime Operational Intelligence with Smart Monitoring and Fleet Management Platform Solutions

At Workboat 2025, Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON will center their exhibit around "Smart Monitoring and Fleet Management," presenting an end-to-end maritime solution that integrates software services, rugged hardware, and advanced satellite communication capabilities:

Integrated Operations Platform: Leveraging its system integration expertise to unify fleet management, smart data transmission, and advanced satellite communication into a single seamless solution, ensuring stable, reliable data and voice connectivity even in remote sea areas.

Professional-Grade Rugged Computing: Featuring rugged tablets and vehicle-mounted computers, RuggON's devices are engineered for the harsh marine environment, boasting superior water resistance, salt fog protection, shock resistance, and wide-temperature operation for reliable on-deck and in-wheelhouse access to critical information.

Enhanced Real-Time Situational Awareness: Our combined solutions empower modern fleets with real-time visibility for navigation, monitoring, and maintenance. Reliable communication and computing tools significantly accelerate decision-making and boost overall operational efficiency.

"The ocean is the lifeblood of global logistics and critical industries. By integrating terrestrial communications, rugged computing, and satellite applications, we are committed to providing the maritime sector with resilient, boundary-less communications. Workboat 2025 is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how we enhance safety and efficiency in offshore operations through technological innovation." said Paul Hsieh, CEO of Ubiqconn Technology.

Workboat 2025 brings together experts, buyers, and manufacturers from the global maritime industry. Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON sincerely invite all attendees, media, and partners to visit Booth #3660 for a live demonstration of the next-generation maritime smart monitoring and fleet management systems.

About Ubiqconn Technology

Ubiqconn Technology is a leading provider of rugged mobile and satellite connectivity solutions, delivering value-added services across critical sectors including satellite communication, maritime, rugged smart mobility, and government. Guided by the vision of "Ubiquitous Connectivity," Ubiqconn emphasizes user-centric thinking, agile go-to-market strategies, and engineering excellence to help clients solve real-world challenges and bring innovation to life.

For more information, please visit our website: www.ubiqconn.com.

SOURCE Ubiqconn Technology