UbiQD's Quantum Dot Greenhouse Technology Wins 2024 SXSW Innovation Award and U.S. Department of Agriculture SBIR Grant

On the heels of being recognized at South by Southwest 2024 in Austin, the company was awarded a grant from the USDA to develop a new glass-based version of its QD greenhouse technology.

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UbiQD, Inc., the New Mexico-based leader in quantum dot (QD) technology and manufacturing, announced today that it was named winner in the What the Future (WTF) category of the prestigious 25th Annual SXSW Innovation Awards competition, where the company showcased its new UbiGro® Cover greenhouse film product for enhancing crop yield using fluorescence.

"this category pulls together all the amazing endeavors that make us excited about tomorrow" Post this Hunter McDaniel, CEO and Matt Bergren, CPO on stage to accept the SXSW 2024 Innovation Award. Photo credit to UbiQD, Inc.

The South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Innovation Awards recognize the most exciting creative developments in the connected world, celebrating a variety of technological advancements, achievements, and discoveries. According to SXSW organizers, UbiQD's 'WTF' category collects "futuristic projects that don't fit elsewhere. From quantum physics to nanotech to bio-engineering moonshots, this category pulls together all the amazing endeavors that make us excited about tomorrow."

"The Innovation Award is highly competitive, especially in our futuristic catch-all category. We are honored by the recognition and commend all the finalists for pushing the boundaries of their respective fields," said Dr. Hunter McDaniel, CEO at UbiQD. "Our team is humbled, and yet hungry to deliver more innovation."

Later in the week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded UbiQD a Phase I Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) grant to develop a glass version of its award-winning UbiGro greenhouse technology. The $175,000 grant will also support plant trials for the new QD-glass product at University of California-Davis later this year.

"Less than 10% of global greenhouse acreage is covered with glass, however more than 40% of the industry revenue is associated with glass greenhouses, so it's a high value segment," said Dr. Matt Bergren, Chief Product Officer at UbiQD. "Our SXSW-winning UbiGro Cover product is a great offering for 90% of the market, and now we are thrilled to receive new funding from the USDA to develop QD-glass for the rest."

About UbiQD, Inc.

UbiQD® (pronounced 'ubiquity') is a global leader in quantum dot manufacturing and technology. Founded in 2014, the company is powering product innovation in agriculture, clean energy, and security. Our quantum dots enable products that harness the power of color and light, and our greenhouse technology, UbiGro®, uses fluorescence to create a more optimal greenhouse spectrum for crops. See the UbiGro Cover promo video here. Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, UbiQD is licensing technology developed at leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory and M.I.T. The technology stems from foundational work recently honored with the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. This isn't the company's first SXSW win, UbiQD won its category at the 2019 SXSW Pitch competition as well. To learn more, please visit https://ubiqd.com and https://ubigro.com.

