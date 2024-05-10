Ubique Group and Martha Stewart Unveil Latest Collaboration with Mattresses and Bedroom Collection

"It's a top priority for Ubique to capture Martha's spirit and empower consumers who desire premium comfort and style at affordable prices." Post this

SleepComplete by Martha Stewart mattresses abound with premium features including CoolWeave, a unique technology woven into the fabric to generate a continual cooling sensation that both relaxes and soothes. Additionally, each mattress incorporates gel-infused cooling memory foam, zoned pressure relief, superior edge support, and a breathable, moisture-wicking cover that provides sleepers with a comfortable, comprehensive, and competitively priced sleep solution.

To further ease and evolve the shopping experience, SleepComplete by Martha Stewart boasts a built-in blueprint system using colors, icons, and graphics to aid shoppers in navigating the options efficiently and effectively. Designed to cater to individual sleep needs and desired comfort levels, the SleepComplete collection offers hybrid memory foam and green-tea infused memory foam options to ensure a personalized sleep experience for every sleep style.

Complementing the SleepComplete mattress reveal, Ubique also introduced a line of premium beds by Martha Stewart. Beautifully crafted with a classic-modern aesthetic, the diverse assortment of platform beds features a selection of upholstered fabrics, wood, and rattan finishes, adding a subtle sophistication and timeless elegance to any bedroom. Constructed with high quality materials and exquisite attention to detail, the stylish bed frames offer generous underbed storage, are conveniently packaged, and are available in most standard sizes.

Expanding their Martha Stewart line from the office to sleep spaces, Ubique Group has first-hand experience leveraging Martha's design signature and passion for beautiful, functional living to create tranquil and rejuvenating bedroom spaces.

"We are delighted to further our partnership with Martha Stewart and the Marquee Brands team," said Gabe Johnson, CEO of Ubique Group. "It's a top priority for us to capture Martha's spirit and empower today's consumers who desire premium comfort and elevated style at affordable prices."

Prices for SleepComplete mattresses range from $553 to $1,326 and the bed frames from $221 to $916, offering both exceptional quality and value. The collection will be available starting today at leading retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, and more.

About Ubique Group

Ubique Group is a category-leading, customer-focused merchandiser of furniture and décor for home, office, classroom, event and commercial spaces worldwide. Backed by over 20 years of world-class sales and service, Ubique Group delivers a broad assortment of high-quality furnishings at affordable prices. The company offers more than 4,000 unique, highly rated commercial and residential products with unparalleled marketplace distribution. Ubique Group is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. www.TheUbiqueGroup.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Based in Westport, Connecticut, Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 210 transactions, representing more than $25 billion in aggregate value.

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 (to date) lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Martha.com and an extensive retail network, Martha is the "go-to" authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com

