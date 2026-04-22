Ubique Group Expands Martha Stewart Lily Pond Patio Collection with New Weathered Gray Rattan Wicker

New modular seating, dining and coordinated sets bring elevated coastal style to outdoor entertaining

CANTON, Ga., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubique Group, a leading provider of commercial and residential furniture, today announced the expansion of the Martha Stewart Lily Pond Patio Collection, introducing a wicker series of patio furniture thoughtfully crafted to embody Martha's effortless outdoor style. This latest launch offers a fresh, modern interpretation of coastal outdoor living, with modular seating and dining solutions that blend comfort, versatility and timeless appeal.

Set against a sweeping coastal backdrop, the latest Martha Stewart Lily Pond Wicker Patio Collection brings timeless elegance and effortless outdoor living to life, with softly tailored seating, weathered gray finishes, and thoughtfully layered textures designed for comfort, durability, and refined style.

Inspired by Martha Stewart's seaside retreat in East Hampton, New York, the new Lily Pond collection reflects the relaxed elegance and natural beauty of coastal outdoor living. A contemporary interpretation of a timeless classic, the weathered gray wicker features a neutral, sun-washed tone paired with plush all-weather cushions, creating a look that delivers understated, coastal sophistication to any outdoor space.

The assortment introduces key pieces including modular sofas, club chairs and coordinating tables, all designed to work together seamlessly. With flexible configurations and scalable proportions, the collection adapts to different environments and occasions, making it easy to create customized outdoor layouts.

Coordinated wicker patio furniture sets and outdoor dining sets make creating a complete outdoor space effortless. These ready-to-shop kits offer a range of configurations featuring Lily Pond wicker seating, including options paired with the brushed aluminum tables from the Bedford collection, blending materials for a look that feels both elevated and approachable. From intimate four-seat dining arrangements to larger conversation sets, each configuration is designed to remove the guesswork while maintaining a cohesive, elevated aesthetic.

The Lily Pond Metal Collection is also available as a complementary offering, bringing clean lines and understated structure through sleek, durable frames that can be mixed with the wicker pieces for a more layered outdoor look.

Across the Lily Pond collections, every material is selected with both beauty and performance in mind. All-weather wicker is engineered to resist fading and wear, while performance outdoor fabrics provide lasting comfort through changing seasons. Durable aluminum and steel frames offer structural integrity, and low-maintenance surfaces ensure each piece is as practical as it is refined.

All Martha Stewart collections available from Ubique, including Lily Pond Wicker, Metal and Woven, as well as Bedford Aluminum and Wicker, are designed for modern outdoor living, blending durability, comfort and timeless design with a level of craftsmanship that reflects Martha Stewart's signature approach to beautiful, functional spaces.

All collections are available now at major retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Home Depot, and other leading partners.

About Ubique Group

Ubique Group is a leading omni-channel provider of commercial and residential furniture for home, office, classroom, event and commercial spaces worldwide. Backed by over 20 years of world-class sales and service, Ubique Group delivers a broad assortment of high-quality furnishings at affordable prices. The company offers more than 4,000 unique, highly rated commercial and residential products with unparalleled marketplace distribution. Ubique Group is a portfolio company of Prospect Capital Corporation. www.TheUbiqueGroup.com.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) ("Prospect") is a business development company that primarily lends to and invests in middle-market, privately held companies. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation. Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. www.prospectstreet.com.

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 101 lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Amazon.com and The World of Martha Stewart and an extensive retail network, Martha is the "go-to" authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a globally recognized brand owner, marketer and media company. A leading brand accelerator, Marquee Brands strategically manages a portfolio of renowned consumer brands with global recognition. Established in 2014 by Neuberger Berman, Marquee Brands harnesses and grows the value of its brands by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers and distributors across multiple channels, geographies and product sectors. Generating over $4.2 billion in annual retail sales, the Marquee Brands portfolio is organized into three distinct verticals: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle and Active & Outdoor, and encompasses timeless brands such as Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Sur La Table, Laura Ashley, America's Test Kitchen, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in The Pod, Dakine and Body Glove. For more information visit, www.marqueebrands.com.

SOURCE Ubique Group