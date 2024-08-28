Ubique Group Launches Buzz and Bloom Furnishings, Available Now at Walmart

CANTON, Ga., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubique Group is excited to announce the launch of Buzz and Bloom, a delightful new line of kids furniture available only at Walmart. This strategic partnership marks the first exclusive retailer collaboration between Ubique Group and Walmart, aiming to bring playful yet practical furniture solutions to families across the nation.

Buzz and Bloom combines imaginative and functional design, delivering furniture that's fun, stylish and practical. Post this Crafted with a focus on quality and charm, the Buzz and Bloom collection is whimsical and transforms any space into a playground of comfort and creativity.

The Buzz and Bloom collection boasts 27 unique bedroom pieces and engages parents and children alike with a harmonious blend of style, materials, and fabric. Crafted with a focus on quality and charm, this whimsical line transforms any space into a playground of comfort and creativity.

"We are thrilled to introduce Buzz and Bloom through our exclusive partnership with Walmart," said Gabe Johnson, CEO of Ubique Group. "This collection combines both imaginative and functional design, providing families with furniture that's fun, stylish and practical."

From beds and seating to dressers and storage, the Buzz and Bloom line perfectly pairs comfort with flair, paving the way for great moments and memories. This thoughtful design, combining engineered wood and solid wood components, also ensures durability, safety and peace of mind.

"We're delighted to exclusively offer the Buzz and Bloom collection, bringing a unique blend of playful design and practical functionality to families," said Suzanne McLeod, Senior Merchant, Kid's Furniture for Walmart.

Buzz and Bloom's debut collection is now available exclusively online at Walmart.com. Prices range from $64 to $228, offering both exceptional quality and value. For more information about the collection and to explore the enchanting world of Buzz and Bloom, visit www.buzzandbloom.com.

About Ubique Group

Ubique Group is a category-leading, customer-focused merchandiser of furniture and décor for home, office, classroom, event and commercial spaces worldwide. Backed by over 20 years of world-class sales and service, Ubique Group delivers a broad assortment of high-quality furnishings at affordable prices. The company offers more than 4,000 unique, highly rated commercial and residential products with unparalleled marketplace distribution. Ubique Group is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. www.TheUbiqueGroup.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Based in Westport, Connecticut, Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 210 transactions, representing more than $25 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

