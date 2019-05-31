Ubiquitome to Participate at BIO International Convention 2019

Ubiquitome will be showcasing its breakthrough 'Personal' Genomics Device, the Liberty16. Building on the mobile design philosophy of the company's ground-breaking Freedom4, the Liberty16 brings unprecedented affordability and flexibility to genomic testing.

The Liberty16 comes with built-in lithium ion batteries for two to three hours of mobile running time, as well as Bluetooth paired with an iPhone app, meaning samples can be run and tested in the field.

An open platform with gold standard performance, the Liberty16 is compatible with industry standard consumables and chemistries such as Taqman® and SYBR.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA

When: 3 - 6 June, 2019

Ubiquitome: Booth #4014

For more information on the BIO International Convention, please visit: http://convention.bio.org/.

Ubiquitome is a New Zealand-based developer of handheld, cloud-connected, real-time PCR devices. Ubiquitome's mission is to enable universal access to genomic information through ubiquitous cloud connected, genetic analysis devices. Visit www.ubiquitomebio.com.

