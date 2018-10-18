Ubiquitome Unveils The 'Personal' Genomics Device: The Liberty16

''We've had fantastic feedback on the ground-breaking, handheld Freedom4 we launched in 2014 and we've brought the same mobile design philosophy to the Liberty16,'' says founder and CEO Dr. Paul Pickering. "We're offering it at an accessible price to researchers as an important step on our journey to making DNA testing available in every home."

The Liberty16 starts at $1,500, and Ubiquitome is taking pre-orders from researchers on a "first-come first-served" basis for the device at http://www.ubiquitomebio.com/Liberty16preorder

Holly Bowers, of Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, a Liberty16 early access tester, Freedom4 user and marine science researcher said, "The key benefit of both devices is that you don't have to be in the lab."

"They're mobile and flexible and allow you to look at your samples in the field. With the Liberty16 device you have more wells to work with. That allowed us to do more screening of our cultures."

The Liberty16 comes with built in lithium ion batteries for two to three hours of mobile running time, as well as Bluetooth paired with an iPhone app meaning you can run your samples anywhere. The device is sized to fit with whatever space a researcher has to work with, and is easily transported from site to site. It acts as a personal qPCR device, because it:

Offers great quality and value

Fits easily into your workspace

Comes with a sliding lid so samples are easy to load

Is light, compact and easy to move around

Is designed for individual use, meaning you can test samples without waiting

And it all comes in a sleek, robust, easy-to-clean package.

An open platform, the Liberty16 is compatible with industry standard consumables and chemistries such as Taqman® and SYBR®. Researchers will have an opportunity to see it at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference in San Diego, October 16 – 20. Ubiquitome is showcasing the device at Booth 1143 in the San Diego Convention Center.

About Ubiquitome

Ubiquitome is a New Zealand-based developer of handheld, cloud-connected, real-time PCR devices. Ubiquitome's mission is to enable universal access to genomic information through ubiquitous cloud connected, genetic analysis devices.

SOURCE Ubiquitome Limited

Related Links

http://insights.ubiquitomebio.com

