Ubiquity Global Services Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, On Pace for Record Growth in 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity Global Services was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the third consecutive year.

Ubiquity, which celebrated its seventh anniversary in April, achieved nearly 100 percent revenue growth from 2015 to 2018, and is on pace to achieve its strongest full year results to date. Driven in part by a significant number of new partners, including startups and heavyweights in healthcare, digital commerce and fintech, Ubiquity will expand headcount across its global footprint and plans to open additional locations in Asia and Latin America later this year.

"We've seen extraordinary growth since 2015. Not only are we experiencing organic growth from existing partnerships, but we're also expanding our portfolio rapidly," says Ubiquity President and CEO Matt Nyren. "The recognition by Inc. 5000 is a reflection of the experience, dedication and passion of our leadership, operations and support teams, and, most essentially, each and every one of our agents, who work tirelessly to provide the best possible customer and partner experience."

Ubiquity, which opened its sixth contact center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., earlier this year, has added 25 new partners to its roster since the Inc. 5000 rankings were released in 2018.

"Partners are choosing Ubiquity because they can tell right away that we're different," Nyren adds. "We take a consultative approach with each partner to ensure that their customers and their business goals come first."

Bolstered by proprietary technology solutions and ongoing investment in its Amsterdam-based innovation hub, Ubiquity helps partners respond with agility and ease to evolving customer demands.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Ubiquity Global Services: Ubiquity Global Services, Inc., provides multinational business process outsourcing focused on transforming the customer experience through data, technology and an unprecedented passion for people. Headquartered in New York City, the company's expanding global footprint includes service delivery from five operating countries. For more information, visit www.ubiquitygs.com.

