Ubiquity Named to the Inc. 5000 for the 13th Time, Joining an Elite Group of America's Most Consistently Growing Private Companies

Recognition reflects sustained growth, strategic innovation, and a continued commitment to expanding retirement access for small businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity Retirement + Savings, a nationally recognized pioneer and innovator in small business retirement solutions, announced today it has been named to 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks Ubiquity's 13th appearance on the prestigious list, placing the company among a select group of businesses that have demonstrated sustained growth and resilience over more than a decade.

Ubiquity moved up more than 500 spots since last year's list, marking a successful year of significant growth and continued momentum across the business and overall retirement industry.

Over the past year, Ubiquity has accelerated its next phase of growth through strategic leadership and product innovation. In January, the company appointed James Hobson as Chief Executive Officer, bringing decades of financial services and insurtech leadership experience to guide Ubiquity's long-term strategy and deepen partnerships across the retirement ecosystem.

Building on that momentum, Ubiquity launched its Advisor Partner Program at the 2026 NAPA 401(k) Summit, introducing dedicated business development resources, relationship management, market insights and rewards designed to help financial advisors expand their retirement plan practices while delivering stronger outcomes for small business clients.

Together, these investments position Ubiquity for continued growth as demand for affordable, flexible retirement solutions grows amid SECURE 2.0 implementation and expanding state retirement mandates.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the 13th time is a remarkable reflection of the foundation Ubiquity has built over more than two decades," said James Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Ubiquity Retirement + Savings. "This recognition belongs to our employees, clients, partners and advisors who have trusted us to help make retirement more accessible for small businesses across the country. As we look ahead, we're building on that legacy by investing in new partnerships, innovative solutions and exceptional service that will fuel our next chapter of growth."

Unlike many business awards, the Inc. 5000 measures sustained revenue growth over a three-year period. Ubiquity's 13th appearance highlights its ability to grow and adapt across changing economic cycles.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Since its founding in 1999, Ubiquity has remained focused on making high-quality retirement plans more accessible and affordable for small businesses. Through transparent, flat-fee pricing, innovative technology, and customizable 401(k) solutions, the company has helped thousands of employers offer competitive retirement benefits while empowering hundreds of thousands of Americans to build long-term financial security. More than two decades later, that commitment continues to drive Ubiquity's innovation and growth, reinforcing its leadership in expanding retirement access for America's small businesses and helping close the retirement savings gap for workers across the country.

To learn more about Ubiquity's retirement solutions, visit www.myubiquity.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Ubiquity Retirement + Savings

Since 1999, Ubiquity's mission has remained the same: to provide small business owners with qualified retirement plans that meet their needs and help them achieve long-term financial success. Combining advanced technology with world-class customer support, Ubiquity has transformed retirement planning for thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of savers. Learn more at

www.myubiquity.com.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence for Ubiquity Retirement + Savings

Russ Pagano | (973) 303-3237 | [email protected]

SOURCE Ubiquity Retirement + Savings