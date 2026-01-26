Ubiquity Retirement + Savings Appoints James Hobson as New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Business Growth

Proven financial services and insurtech leader joins Ubiquity to support the next phase of its small business retirement platform, with a focus on partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity Retirement + Savings, a nationally recognized innovator and leader in small business retirement solutions, today announced the appointment of James Hobson as Chief Executive Officer. Hobson joins Ubiquity at a pivotal moment as the company aligns its strategy and strengthens long-term partnerships across the small and mid-sized business market. The appointment supports the company's focus on its next phase of growth and long-term priorities.

With increasing demand for affordable, compliant retirement plans, driven in part by new state-level mandates and a growing focus on employee retention and financial wellness, Ubiquity remains committed to helping entrepreneurs and small business owners offer high-quality retirement benefits without complexity, disruption, or hidden fees.

Hobson has led technology-enabled financial services organizations through periods of growth and expansion, with a track record defined by operational discipline, a customer-first mindset, and building teams that scale responsibly in regulated markets. Most recently, he served as CEO of Attune Insurance, following senior leadership roles at OnDeck and iQor. At Attune, he oversaw product expansion and strengthened carrier and partner relationships as the company scaled its digital insurance platform. He also brings board-level experience across insurance and financial services organizations, working closely with management teams on long-term strategy and governance.

"Ubiquity has built a strong reputation as a partner small businesses can count on, and we're entering a new phase that requires the right leadership to scale with intention," said John Pasquesi, Founder of Otter Capital and an investor and board member of Ubiquity. "James understands how to grow a financial services business without losing what makes it trusted. For our clients and partners, this appointment reinforces stability, strengthens our foundation, and supports Ubiquity's ability to expand its impact in the years ahead."

The leadership appointment supports Ubiquity's existing strategy as interest in affordable and compliant retirement plans continues to rise. The transition reflects a focus on long-term relationships, with an emphasis on supporting clients and partners through this next phase.

"I am honored to join Ubiquity," said Hobson. "Since its inception in 1999, Ubiquity has been a pioneer in helping small businesses and their employees create better financial futures through tech enabled, low-cost retirement plans. I am excited to work with the Ubiquity team and our partners to continue to improve the small business 401(k) plan experience and increase accessibility to the right retirement options for every small business in America."

Hobson succeeds Chad Parks, who retired after 25 years of leadership. Hobson will work closely with the leadership team to guide the organization and advance the company's long-term priorities.

About Ubiquity Retirement + Savings

Since 1999, Ubiquity's mission has remained the same: to provide small business owners with qualified retirement plans that meet their needs and propel them toward financial success. Combining advanced technology with a flat-fee cost model, flexibility, and world-class customer support, Ubiquity has transformed hundreds of thousands of businesses and lives. Learn more at www.myubiquity.com.

