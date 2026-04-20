Ubiquity Retirement + Savings Launches Advisor Partner Program at NAPA 401(k) Summit

New program equips financial advisors with tools, prospecting support, and dedicated partnership to grow their retirement plan business

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity Retirement + Savings, a nationally recognized provider of flat-fee small business retirement solutions, today announced the launch of its Advisor Partner Program — a structured initiative designed to help independent financial professionals grow their retirement plan book of business while delivering stronger outcomes for their clients.

The timing reflects a significant shift in the small business retirement market. SECURE 2.0 is reshaping what employers expect from their retirement plans, and state mandate activity is pushing more small businesses off the sidelines and into the market. Advisors are fielding more questions than ever, but many lack the infrastructure to scale those conversations efficiently. The Advisor Partner Program is built to close that gap.

"Advisors are central to how small businesses access quality retirement plans — and they deserve a provider that actually invests in the relationship," said James Hobson, CEO of Ubiquity Retirement + Savings. "This program is about being a real growth partner. We want advisors to have the tools, the data, and the support to go deeper with existing clients and open doors with new ones. When advisors succeed, their clients succeed — and that's exactly the outcome we're here to drive."

Program Highlights

The Advisor Partner Program introduces a more structured and proactive approach to supporting advisors — built around dedicated relationship management, business development tools, actionable insights, and meaningful rewards that scale with the advisor's business.

The program is built around four core value areas:

Growth Enablement: Resources and support that help advisors win more retirement plan business

Dedicated Partnership: Relationship management and service support that deepens as advisors grow their retirement book of business

Insights & Reporting: Proactive plan health data and market intelligence to help advisors stay ahead of compliance deadlines, client needs, and market opportunities

Loyalty & Rewards: A structured rewards program that recognizes advisors at every stage of their Ubiquity relationship

Joining is simple. Advisors already working with Ubiquity are included from the start, and new advisors are enrolled with their first plan sale, reinforcing our commitment to building strong partnerships from day one.

Introducing the Program at NAPA

Ubiquity will be on site at the NAPA 401(k) Summit, April 19-21, 2026, at booth 816, meeting with advisors and industry leaders. Advisors interested in the program can connect with the Ubiquity team at the event or visit myubiquity.com to learn more.

About Ubiquity Retirement + Savings

Since 1999, Ubiquity's mission has remained the same: to provide small business owners with qualified retirement plans that meet their needs and propel them toward financial success. Combining advanced technology with a flat-fee cost model, flexibility, and world-class customer support, Ubiquity has transformed hundreds of thousands of businesses and lives. Learn more at myubiquity.com.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence for Ubiquity Retirement + Savings

Russ Pagano | (973) 303-3237 | [email protected]

SOURCE Ubiquity Retirement + Savings