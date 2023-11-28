Ubiquity Secures Green Financing to Accelerate Open Access Fiber Network Deployments

News provided by

Ubiquity

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity, a U.S. digital infrastructure owner, developer, and operator focused on developing open access fiber-to-the-premise networks, announced today that the company has closed on its inaugural Green Loan, a senior secured green revolving debt facility from a syndicate of lenders led by Woodforest National Bank.

Continue Reading

Ubiquity will use the newly committed funds to accelerate deployment of open access fiber networks in its operating regions of Texas, California, Arizona, and Nebraska, and to continue serving its communities with sustainable premium fiber services.

"Ubiquity, on behalf of its investors, has deployed significant capital into our core markets over the past few years," said Jamie Earp, Ubiquity co-CEO and Managing Partner. "Today, we are pleased to partner with our new bank syndicate, led by Woodforest National Bank, together with joint lead arranger, CrossFirst Bank, as well as Axiom, Bank of Blue Valley and Susser Bank to enable further deployment of premium fiber infrastructure to our stakeholders."

Ubiquity's equity sponsors include sustainable infrastructure investment firm Generate Capital. "We are pleased with this commitment to accelerating sustainable fiber infrastructure development for residential, commercial and enterprise customers, as well as schools and municipalities across the U.S., in alignment with Green Loan Principles and Generate's Green Financing Framework," said Andrew Marino, Senior Managing Director at Generate Capital. "Generate looks forward to our continued partnership with Ubiquity and supporting the company's growth plans. These digital infrastructure assets are a critical component of community development driving positive impacts for all stakeholders in an environmentally sustainable way."

Ubiquity's last-mile infrastructure is enabling a new generation of connectivity and compute solutions that foster economic growth and development. Ubiquity's differentiated business model focuses on providing customer choice and spurring competition, both essential components of serving communities for the long term. Robust last-mile open-access fiber networks are critical to delivering unmatched network performance, cost and security for applications and services demanded by customers, and Ubiquity is a leader of this effort in the United States.

"Ubiquity's goal is to invest and develop digital infrastructure that empowers communities for the future," said Ajay Ghanekar, Ubiquity co-CEO and Managing Partner. "Fiber technology, paired with the deep experience of our best-in-class network teams, allows us to construct networks with more flexibility than ever before, and at a pace of development that is only surpassed by the largest regional and national service providers."

"Together with our credit partners we are pleased to support Ubiquity's continued expansion of its digital networks and help continue its track record of bringing 21st century connectivity solutions to customers in the markets it serves," said Randy Humphreys, Executive Vice President, TMT Banking, of Woodforest National Bank.

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity invests, develops, and manages digital communications infrastructure throughout the United States. The company partners with ISPs, wireless carriers, utilities, and municipalities to deliver connectivity and sustainability solutions in underserved communities. Its mission is to provide customer choice and spur competition, both of which are essential components of empowering communities for the future. Please visit ubiquitygp.com for more information.

About Generate Capital

Generate Capital, PBC is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure transition. Generate builds, owns, operates and finances solutions for clean energy, transportation, water, waste, agriculture and smart cities infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Generate partners with over 50 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. Generate is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution the money and help they need to get projects built. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable resources to thousands of customers, companies, communities, school districts and universities. Together, we are rebuilding the world. For more information, please visit http://www.generatecapital.com.

About Woodforest National Bank

Woodforest National Bank is a leading privately owned bank that has provided excellent customer service since 1980. Woodforest offers a wide variety of services to their customers and has extensive experience in lending with over $5 billion in loans on their balance sheet. The bank offers loans such as lines of credit and term loans to commercial customers.

SOURCE Ubiquity

Also from this source

Ubiquity Expands Open-Access Fiber Footprint in California and Arizona, Announces Upcoming Omaha Deployment

Ubiquity Expands Open-Access Fiber Footprint in California and Arizona, Announces Upcoming Omaha Deployment

Ubiquity, a digital communications owner, developer, and operator, announced that it has launched additional open-access fiber networks across...
Ubiquity Acquires Data Center Solution Provider EdgePresence, Accelerating Delivery of Sustainable Last-Mile Digital Solutions

Ubiquity Acquires Data Center Solution Provider EdgePresence, Accelerating Delivery of Sustainable Last-Mile Digital Solutions

Ubiquity, a digital infrastructure investor, announced the acquisition of EdgePresence, a pioneer in the build-to-suit edge data center industry,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.