Ubiquity Unveils New Visual Identity During Unprecedented Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity, a customer experience-driven outsourcing specialist, today launched a new brand identity and website ( www.ubiquity.com) amid record growth in revenue and new clients.

Dedicated to becoming an extension of client brands, Ubiquity's momentum is driven by existing clients tapping the company for additional services and a significant increase in new clients, including financial services innovators, healthcare disruptors and ecommerce unicorns.

The new visual identity begins the next chapter of distinguishing Ubiquity as a B2B partner of choice. It also signals the company's revitalized purpose to make the world work better for clients, their customers and Ubiquity employees through continual partnership, innovation and community enhancement.

"We started Ubiquity to change the status quo—to be so much more than an outsourcing provider," says President and CEO Matt Nyren. "We believe in immersing ourselves in our clients' businesses, delivering meaningful results for them and the best possible experiences for their customers."

A new tagline, "tomorrow is calling", represents the company's history in contact centers and its focus on the future. "We believe that next-generation technology, such as our artificial intelligence software , is best when it doesn't remove the human connection but makes it stronger, more efficient and ultimately more satisfying for the customer."

That strategy is paying off. Ubiquity, which already serves Fortune 500 brands and several unicorns, expects to close 2019 with at least 30 new partners and more than 25 percent revenue growth compared with 2018. Over the next six months, the company plans to add more than 1,000 employees and open new locations in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

"We've just started working with Ubiquity and have been impressed by their expertise, responsiveness and capabilities," says Trent Sorbe, president of Central Payments, a division of Central Bank of Kansas City. "They have become a valuable strategic partner already, and we look forward to growing together. Central Payments partners utilizing our newly announced CPX open API platform will be well-served by its connection to Ubiquity for customer contact solutions."

Ubiquity will be exhibiting at two conferences in Las Vegas next week: Money2020 , The Venetian, Sands Expo Center, Booth #5324, and HLTH , MGM Grand Convention Center, Booth #701.



