Ubisoft Kicks off a Revamped Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Pro League Season X with All-New Acer Predator Sponsorship

PARIS and TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ubisoft® announced its largest and most ambitious sponsorship ever for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Pro League and Majors, as it teams up with Acer's Predator gaming brand through an exclusive partnership across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, from June 2019 to November 2020, kicking off this week with Rainbow Six Pro League Season X.

Deeply committed to esports over the past years, Acer's Predator brand will become the official PC and monitor sponsor for Rainbow Six Pro League and Majors -- starting with Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Pro League Season X and the recently announced Six Major Raleigh this summer -- and provide a range of high-performance gaming hardware to support dedicated and highly-trained professional players while they are pushing their skills to the limit during Rainbow Six Pro League and Majors. Acer will equip pro teams with high-end Predator desktops, laptops and monitors during warm ups and official offline matches. Acer will support the games and esports enthusiasts as well with fully-equipped high-performance hands-on areas on site, where they'll be the first to discover new Rainbow Six Siege content.

This landmark partnership also includes co-branding and co-promotion, as well as an invitation for fans to join global giveaway contests, and a unique in-game challenge unlocking an exclusive Predator in-game item. Fans are also invited to watch the streams and follow Rainbow Six esports and Acer Predator on social media for the latest news, sweepstakes and competition highlights.

Rainbow Six Siege attracts and engages more than 45 million players worldwide, and its esports enthusiast community continues to grow by leaps and bounds. February's Six Invitational saw another meaningful engagement progression, with a +31% increase in watched time over the week compared to the 2018 edition.

"Joining forces with Ubisoft adds an exciting new chapter in Acer's initiative to promote and expand esports worldwide," said Vincent Lin, Associate Vice President, Product Marketing and Planning, Acer Inc. "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six titles are legendary and we are thrilled to bring players to their competitive peak with Predator performance gaming PCs and monitors."

"Both Acer and Ubisoft share a strong commitment to support esports professional teams and fanbase and we cannot wait to showcase the full extent of this partnership during our next events," said Geoffroy Sardin, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Ubisoft EMEA. "Partnering with such a key esports and technology expert reinforces our confidence in the success, current and future, of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six esports as it keeps on growing and maturing."

In parallel with this new sponsorship, the Rainbow Six Pro League comes back with fresh adjustments:

A revamped schedule including two play days per week for each of the four regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Latin America ,

, , and , An update of the map pool to allow pro players to display their skills in the most competitive environment possible,

The removal of the auto-relegation for more competitiveness within Rainbow Six esports program,

An increased prizepool for the Pro League season, now reaching $626,000 (playoffs included),

(playoffs included), And much more…

Details of the changes coming to Rainbow Six Pro League Season X can be found here.

For more information about Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six esports, please visit http://www.rainbow6.com/esports and follow Rainbow Six esports at https://twitter.com/R6esports. Fans can follow Predator on Facebook at @PredatorGaming (https://www.facebook.com/PredatorGaming/), Twitter at @PredatorGaming (https://twitter.com/predatorgaming), and Instagram at @PredatorGaming (https://www.instagram.com/predatorgaming/)

About Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 45 million registered players, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch_Dogs, Tom Clancy's video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,029 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com/.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

©2019 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy's, Rainbow Six, The Soldier Icon, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.

