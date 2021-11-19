Ubitus and Gravity debut "Ragnarok Begins" in the cloud at G-STAR 2021

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming provider, is engaged to provide the trial play of Gravity's Ragnarok Begins in the cloud from its most well-known MMORPG "Ragnarok" series. Not only players in Korea can directly visit the booth at G-STAR to experience the game, overseas players in North America, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia are able to access Gravity website to enjoy the cloud version on PC.

Experience new game release across devices and borders