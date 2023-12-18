Ubitus collaborates with HTC to launch Taiwan's first hip-hop virtual holographic concert

News provided by

Ubitus K.K.

18 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K., a global cloud streaming technology leader, is supporting VIVE ORIGINALS of HTC to host the 'Taiwan Roar' metaverse music festival on its entertainment platform 'BEATDAY', December 18th and 19th, 2023. This event spotlights a groundbreaking collaboration among popular newcomers, including Suhf, Aquaman, and Green Father, will bring the first 360-degree viewing angle and free perspective concert to the Taiwanese hip-hop community.

Redefine music experience in virtual world
BEATDAY, the world's first holographic music metaverse platform, utilizes advanced volumetric capture technology to recreate every detail of artists' performances, offering a uniquely immersive experience. The event features three distinct scenes, each with exclusive thematic styles and visual effects tailored to the artist's songs. Attendees have the opportunity to customize their avatars, enjoy a comprehensive 360-degree view of the concert, and participants can also use special virtual props to support their idols during the concert. Moreover, friends can hang out in a special communal space, as if they are going to a real-life party.

One click to the front row
Virtual concerts in the metaverse can transcend the limitations of the physical world and enhance the accessibility of musical events. By leveraging Ubitus' cloud streaming and rendering technology, attendees can enjoy high-quality visual content from any location, with a simple browser click on their PC, mobile phone, or tablet without needing app downloads. The ease of online participation broadens opportunities for both fans and artists, potentially expanding the market reach and scale of musical concerts.

Liu Szu-ming, President of HTC VIVE ORIGINALS stated, "For this virtual concert, BEATDAY offers holographic 6 DOF live performances and utilizes cloud rendering technology for a comprehensive user experience. BEATDAY is also exploring industrial applications like volumetric capture for lightweight product development and new business opportunities in sports."

"Our vision at Ubitus K.K. is to facilitate the revolution of media entertainment experiences," states Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus K.K. "'Taiwan Roar is more than a concert – it's a futuristic showcase of entertainment, uniting artists and audiences in an unprecedented interactive metaverse."

Tickets are available starting December 4th at 12:00 through the BEATDAY official website and KKTIX.

BEATDAY Official Website: https://beatday.com/beefman/

KKTIX: https://tinyurl.com/bdzvfd7z

About VIVE ORIGINALS
VIVE ORIGINALS is HTC VIVE's content brand, aiming to create culturally valuable entertainment experiences in the virtual world. It explores the potential of XR films, art, animation, music, cultural heritage, and creative entertainment. Through collaborations with international teams, it incorporates expertise and technology into the brand, gaining recognition at renowned film festivals worldwide. VIVE ORIGINALS has produced over ten original contents and received 72 nominations at international film festivals.

About BEATDAY
BEATDAY, is a major project created by VIVE ORIGINALS in 2021. Boasting the world's first holographic music metaverse platform, BEATDAY offers diverse immersive content on various devices (PC, smartphones, tablets, VR). Utilizing XR production, T and other technology, BEATDAY aims to redefine your music experience.

About Ubitus
Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With innovative Game Cloud® technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, while accelerating metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Leveraging the power of GPUs, Ubitus has ventured into AI development. Taiwan LLM, graph diffusion models, and other generative AI tools aim to provide innovative solutions for unique challenges across various industries.

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

