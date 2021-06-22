Ubitus launches World first iOS cloud game streaming service with leading 5G carriers

Playing via browser rather than native app was the only option to iOS cloud game users, given Apple's extremely stringent native application standard. However, Ubitus values strongly the importance of user experience and wants to give iOS users the same intuitive game play as their Android counterparty. By utilizing Progressive Web App (PWA) technology, Ubitus manages to mimic the launch, control, and UI of native apps and makes the entire game play as intuitive as a native app. Ubitus strives to provide the best game play experience and will continue to improve, so when Apple relaxes its application review standard, Ubitus will be the first to roll out native version of cloud game streaming app.

With the latest iOS solution, Ubitus telecom partners, including Korea Telecom, China Mobile Hong Kong, and Vodafone Italy, can provide the upgraded play experience to their iOS users from this month. This new offering should increase user interests and loyalty and greatly benefits Ubitus partners.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

