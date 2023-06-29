Ubitus support Bloober team to launch The Medium-Cloud Version on June 29th, Nintendo Switch™

Ubitus K.K.

29 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

TAIPEI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K.(hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming provider, helped the Bloober team to release The Medium-Cloud Version on the Nintendo Switch™ platform. Switch™ players from the selected regions- America, Europe, Australia, Japan, and Korea- will be able to join this highly-praised horror game on June 29th, 2023.

Seamless experience to enter the mystery of both worlds

The Medium, nominated for Best Action Adventure and Best Indie Game at Gamescom 2020, is known for its unique dual-reality gameplay and its survival horror background. Highly regarded by many gaming experts, The Medium has the potential to be another top horror game in recent years, following the success of Silent Hill 2.

In the game, players take on the role of Marianne and must navigate between the real and an alternative world to solve puzzles for her survival. With Ubitus' cloud streaming technology, Switch™ players can enjoy seamless content at 60fps without latency. The game can be easily accessed by downloading a small launch program from the Nintendo eShop, allowing players to embark on this epic adventure without concern of storage or long download times.

"Bloober team has captured the essence of Silent Hills and created a truly chilling psychological horror experience. Our goal is to continue elevating amazing games like The Medium through cloud streaming, providing gamers with an unforgettable experience," says Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus.

About Bloober team

Established in 2008, Bloober Team is a highly experienced game development studio with over 230 talented individuals. Known for our expertise in crafting mature storylines and eerie set-pieces, we specialize in creating spine-tingling horror titles that leave a lasting impression. Our commitment to excellence has resulted in a notable portfolio of horror games, including Blair Witch, the Layers of Fear franchise, Observer: System Redux, and The Medium. This collection will be expanded with the addition of the highly anticipated remake of SILENT HILL 2 in partnership with KONAMI. Head to our official website for further details. 

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With innovative GameCloud® technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with an immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

