Ubitus support SQUARE ENIX release STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R trial play in cloud version

04 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, is pleased to support SQUARE ENIX to offer the trial play of STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, cloud version. Gamers in Japan can experience this classic remake directly on their web browsers, while gamers worldwide can enjoy the game on their PS4, PS5, or Nintendo SwitchTM in November, 2023.

Classic Return with New Techn

The second installment in the series, "Star Ocean: The Second Story," released in 1998, is making a comeback as "STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R," a fully remade version! Featuring a blend of beautifully crafted 3D environments and nostalgic 2D pixel characters, along with newly redrawn character illustrations that stay true to the original. Additionally, player character voices have been fully recorded for all events by the original voice actors. The battles continue to embrace the distinctive "easy, exhilarating, and flashy" style of Star Ocean, while providing even more high-paced action and opportunities for cooperation with companions. With everything renewed, embark once again on a galactic adventure to protect the stars and love.

"We are extremely excited to work with SQUARE ENIX to elevate the gaming experience of classic IP's, some of which are so legendary and hard to surpass. We look forward to having more opportunities to make these great titles widely available with our cloud streaming technology." Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, comments.

© 1998, 2023 SQUARE ENIX Original version developed by tri-Ace Inc

About Square Enix

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com/

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

