Ubitus support SQUARE ENIX release STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R trial play in cloud version

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, is pleased to support SQUARE ENIX to offer the trial play of STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R, cloud version. Gamers in Japan can experience this classic remake directly on their web browsers, while gamers worldwide can enjoy the game on their PS4, PS5, or Nintendo SwitchTM in November, 2023.

The second installment in the series, "Star Ocean: The Second Story," released in 1998, is making a comeback as "STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R," a fully remade version! Featuring a blend of beautifully crafted 3D environments and nostalgic 2D pixel characters, along with newly redrawn character illustrations that stay true to the original. Additionally, player character voices have been fully recorded for all events by the original voice actors. The battles continue to embrace the distinctive "easy, exhilarating, and flashy" style of Star Ocean, while providing even more high-paced action and opportunities for cooperation with companions. With everything renewed, embark once again on a galactic adventure to protect the stars and love.

"We are extremely excited to work with SQUARE ENIX to elevate the gaming experience of classic IP's, some of which are so legendary and hard to surpass. We look forward to having more opportunities to make these great titles widely available with our cloud streaming technology." Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, comments.

© 1998, 2023 SQUARE ENIX Original version developed by tri-Ace Inc

