Ubitus Supports Yuga Labs for Streaming the Apes Come Home Event

TOKYO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K.(hereinafter Ubitus), a cloud streaming solutions leader, supported Yuga Labs, the leading web3 lifestyle and media company and creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Otherside, TwelveFold, and owners of Meebits, CryptoPunks, 10KTF, and PROOF Collective, to host an exclusive event- Apes Come Home, on February 29th, 2024. This event, which drew participants from North America, Europe, and Asia, leveraged Ubitus' cloud gaming technology to host a scavenger hunt within the Otherside universe.

The Greatest Metaverse Exploration

For the first time, most participants got to see and inhabit their 3D avatar, while exploring a variety of interactive experiences. Bored Ape Island offered stunning landscapes, and social interactions, including taking selfies and having virtual beer. Unlike previous events like First and 2nd Trip, Apes Come Home was largely unguided, allowing participants to decide how they interacted with each other and experience Otherside's expanded environment.

Fast reach to massive Web3 players

By leveraging Ubitus GameCloud technology to host the game in the cloud, this global event allowed gamers to interact in an intricate and sophisticated world, while eliminating the need of a high-performance CPU and GPU. Additionally, Ubitus' technology also eliminated distance barriers, allowing thousands of concurrent players worldwide to participate in the event in real-time. With just one click, players could begin their metaverse adventure and experience the game directly through a web browser.

Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus comments, "Supporting Yuga Labs for Apes Come Home allows us to showcase our cloud service's global reach including Asia, Europe, and America. This collaboration underscored our commitment to making immersive and interactive digital experiences more accessible, bringing together communities worldwide through real-time events."

About Ubitus

Ubitus K.K., founded in 2012, is a technology company specializing in AI and cloud solutions.

We utilize GPU power to develop a range of AI solutions such as UbiGPT, Ubi Anchor, Ubi-chan, and UbiArt. These custom solutions cater to the needs of various industries.

Our cloud gaming solution allows users to enjoy AAA gaming experiences on multiple devices. With our Game Development Kit and extensive game library, we provide a one-stop solution and rapid deployment for international clients.

For metaverse applications, Ubitus possesses extensive global cloud deployment resources to stream interactive media content for platform operators and digital content developers.

