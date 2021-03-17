Ubitus usher in the cloud game era

TOKYO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game service providers, today announced it has completed a strategic round of financing. The investment was led by Tencent and other major game companies, including Square Enix, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, and Actoz.

Investments accelerate industry's transformation

"We are very excited to have some of the most important players in the game industry as our strategic shareholders. Their investments represent a vote of confidence in our technology, our achievements, and our potential role in the rapidly growing cloud game market. With our innovative technology and their resources, we shall help more partners roll out cloud game contents and services, and accelerate the industry's transformation to the cloud," Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus stated.

Massive selection, easy access, and affordable price

Ubitus is a cloud game pioneer and envisions game streaming to be the mainstream, following the streaming transformation of the music and movie industries. Since 2014, Ubitus has helped a wide range of customers take advantage of cloud gaming. For game developers, the Ubitus cloud versions of popular titles can be played across different devices, thus saving the time and investment of developing multiple versions for different devices. For game operators, the Ubitus cloud versions of highly sophisticated games, even games with the ray-tracing feature, can be played on basic hardware, thus raising the addressable user base and reducing customer acquisition costs. For platform operators like telecom companies or MSOs (Multimedia System operators), Ubitus can help them roll out complete cloud game services, including a suite of attractive game contents, in a matter of months. All these add up to great benefits for gamers: hundreds of titles accessible through multiple basic devices at an affordable price, just like what music streaming and movie streaming offer. With over 80 game companies and platform operators who have tested and are adopting Ubitus solutions, the momentum is accumulating rapidly.

Beyond game

In addition, Ubitus is setting trends in other rich-content industries, such as the fashion and entertainment industries, as evident by hosting the world's first cloud fashion show worldwide last year. "I think it is the growth opportunities offered by the diverse applications of our technology that make us attractive to these industry leaders," shared Kuo.

Advancing technology and expanding applications

Post investments, Ubitus plans to further advance the cloud game technology, grow their cloud game business, and find new game associated applications. Cloud game technology that can maximize the benefits of 5G network and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), which shall be essential and ubiquitous in the near future, is under development. Automation of game virtualization to the cloud, making it as simple as uploading a video, should enlist nearly all game developers to deposit their contents to the cloud for distribution. Supporting AR/VR, which is emerging in games and entertainments, is on Ubitus' roadmap. With all these building blocks in place, Ubitus' long-term ambition is to create largest Global Cloud Gaming SaaS platform.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Media contact: [email protected], Tel : +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo), +886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)

Business inquiry: [email protected]

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.