UBIX Joins the Boomi Technology Partner Program, Delivering No-Code Advanced Analytics to Boomi Customers Globally

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBIX, the leading No-Code Advanced Analytics Platform, today announced it has joined the Boomi Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by bringing AI-driven data science and no-code application development capabilities to every-day business users.

UBIX is an industry leading Advanced Analytics platform that enables organizations of all sizes to leverage existing enterprise data including customer analytics, marketing, and transactional data, as well as data from applications such as employee resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM), and internet of things (IoT) with external data to create new insights that drive intelligent action. With UBIX, business users and subject matter experts can quickly and affordably solve challenging analytics problems and productionize applications to bring those solutions to life. UBIX solves problems in the areas of customer analytics, digital marketing, financial analytics, HR analytics, demand forecasting, manufacturing, procurement and more.

"Today, organizations care most about how they can do more with less," said Reggie Penn, Global Head of Technology Alliances at Boomi. "The partnership with UBIX will offer our mutual customers advanced analytics capabilities and extended value."

With UBIX, Boomi customers now have an intelligent destination for their data and a foundation for analytics pursuits that range from routine to revolutionary. With UBIX, Boomi's ecosystem of connectivity is augmented, allowing even the most elementary of users the ability to not only surface insights but easily produce applications that continue to dynamically solve those problems over and over again. With a historical backlog of problems resolved, UBIX becomes a center of innovation, where new ideas are tested and rapid action can be taken, resulting in unprecedented time to insight and value as well as massive ROI.

The Boomi Technology Partner Program consists of software companies across multiple applications such as EDA, ERP, EDI, MFT and AI that reaches across various industries including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing. Boomi provides organizations with greater scalability and greater control over data orchestration between application transactions, allowing connectivity to scale as organizations adopt a wider range of solutions.

Customers can learn more about the UBIX and Boomi partnership by visiting: https://discover.boomi.com/solutions/connect-any-database-with-the-ubix-advanced-analytics-platform.

About UBIX

UBIX is an Advanced Analytics platform that enables organizations of all sizes to leverage existing Enterprise Data and External Data to create new insights that drive intelligent action. UBIX solves problems in the areas of customer analytics, digital marketing, financial analytics, HR analytics, demand forecasting, manufacturing, procurement and more. UBIX helps companies cope with volatility, uncertainty, and risk more effectively.

