UBIZ Venture Capital Announces William Hartley Parker As Executive in Residence

CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBIZ Venture Capital has named William Hartley Parker, CTP as the Executive in Residence for UBIZ and the newly launched Business Growth Institute (BGI).

Parker brings a wealth of knowledge and decades of experience, which includes senior executive and C-level positions with fortune 500 retailers, private equity firms, and Parker Revenue Growth Strategies, which develops and executes revenue growth, turnaround strategies, and preparing exit plans for lower middle-market private companies.

"We are extremely excited to utilize Parker's talents and ability to help grow and sustain Black-owned businesses, especially those in the growth phase that are generating $1 million or more in revenue annually," said Michael Obi, President of UBIZ Venture Capital. "Legacy companies – in business for 20+ years making $5 million or more in revenue also have the biggest potential to create jobs, but receive the least support needed for continued growth."

Parker will also assist BGI in developing Black businesses in high-growth sectors, such as renewable energy, software development, and advanced manufacturing with the potential to generate $1 million in revenue or more each year.

"l look forward to working directly with our enrolled entrepreneurs in those areas that are consistent with high-level performing companies from creating business and valuation plans to raising growth capital," said Parker. "When we position our Black-owned companies to succeed, it ultimately strengthens the region's workforce, community, and local economy."

Obi adds UBIZ with the support of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland is determined to close the wealth gap in the Black community and is grateful for funding from JPMorgan Chase totaling $500,000 and support from Key Bank which invested $100,000 to launch the Institute, as well as its support of UBIZ's economic development efforts since its inception.

To learn more about UBIZ, please visit www.ubiz.biz

Contact: Michael Obi, [email protected]; 440-212-2567

SOURCE UBIZ Venture Capital