Ublituximab Drug Overview 2019: An Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibody, Currently in Late-Stage Trials Across a Range of Hematological and Neurological Indications

Ublituximab (TG Therapeutics/LFB Biotechnologies) is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, currently in late-stage trials across a range of hematological and neurological indications. CD20 is a cell-surface antigen expressed on most B cells, and the depletion of these cells suppresses the autoimmune response within both relapsing and progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Its primary indication is chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), although the proof-of-concept for B-cell depletion established by Ocrevus in MS has encouraged TG Therapeutics to explore ublituximab's broader clinical effect.



LFB Biotechnologies originally discovered ublituximab, and sold worldwide commercial rights to TG Therapeutics in 2012. TG Therapeutics subsequently initiated several clinical trials to support the development and eventual commercialization of ublituximab, its lead candidate. These include the Phase III GENUINE and UNITY programs in CLL and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as the ULTIMATE I and II trials in relapsing MS. In southeast Asia and South Korea, TG Therapeutics has out-licensed ublituximab to Ildong.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



Drug Overview Product Profiles ublituximab: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) ublituximab: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL) ublituximab: NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) ublituximab: Multiple sclerosis (MS)

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary of ublituximab for CLL

Figure 2: Ublituximab sales for CLL in the US, 2017-26

Figure 3: Ublituximab for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 4: The authors drug assessment summary of ublituximab for follicular lymphoma

Figure 5: Ublituximab sales for follicular lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 6: Ublituximab for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 7: Ublituximab sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 8: Ublituximab for multiple sclerosis - SWOT analysis

Figure 9: The authors drug assessment summary of ublituximab for multiple sclerosis



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Ublituximab drug profile

Table 2: Trials of ublituximab for CLL

Table 3: Ublituximab for CLL - SWOT analysis

Table 4: Ublituximab drug profile

Table 5: Ublituximab ongoing pivotal trial in follicular lymphoma

Table 6: Ublituximab sales for follicular lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 7: Ublituximab drug profile

Table 8: Ublituximab ongoing pivotal trial in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Table 9: Ublituximab sales for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 10: Ublituximab drug profile

Table 11: Ublituximab Phase III trials in multiple sclerosis



