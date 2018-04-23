UBM Asia's Food & Hospitality, Retail, and Organic Products Event Portfolio to Expand With Acquisitions From Diversified Communications

Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong is Asia's leading fine dining and bar exhibition. Focusing on the high-end food and beverage market, the show brings together 300 exhibitors from all over the world to showcase the latest food and beverage products, unveil new ideas, and demonstrate new equipment and technology.

Natural & Organic Products Asia is a 'must attend' event for trade buyers of everything from natural healthcare products, natural and organic foods, through to natural personal care and eco-household products. NOPA provides a platform for retailers and importers to discover the latest innovations and trends in natural and organic products from across the globe.

Retail Asia Expo is the award-winning annual trade exhibition for retail industry buyers across the Asia–Pacific region. Focusing on cutting-edge retail technology solutions, retail design, in-store marketing products and omni-channel services that connect the physical and virtual shopping worlds. The event attracts over 9,000 industry professionals and features a host of networking opportunities including seminars, gala dinner, cocktail reception, and retail awards.

"We are excited about taking on these projects which fit nicely with our existing portfolio in Hong Kong – particularly our biennial HOFEX and ProWine Asia events, and the 2018 launch of Gourmet Asia. Together with our 'Apple' series of food events across Asia, as well as the Hotelex shows in China and Indonesia, this development will further cement our leading position in the food and hospitality sector," says Jimé Essink, President and Chief Executive Officer of UBM Asia Limited.

RBHK, NOPA and RAE will join UBM Asia's roster of large scale events hosted in Hong Kong. RAE 2018 will take place 12-14 June whereas NOPA 2018 and RBHK 2018 will take place 29-31 August and 4-6 September respectively.

