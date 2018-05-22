UBM China Joins Hands With Beijing International Book Fair to Launch Licensed Exhibition Area

Margaret Ma-Connolly, Managing Director of UBM China and Vice President of UBM Asia, says, "As a world's leading exhibition organizer, UBM is committed to creating values for different industries through outstanding exhibition experience and in-depth understanding of industries. The cooperation with BIBF will give full play to the advantages of both sides in the fields such as publishing, child, baby & maternity products and services, and IP licensing, and explore the potential values in various industries through integration, extending the scope of industry chains and discover new opportunities.

BIBF, organized by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC), is the second largest international book fair platforms in the world only behind Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany. It will be held at the China International Exhibition Center (New Hall) on August 22-26 with a total exhibition space of 14,100 square meters and exhibitors from China, Japan and South Korea. The fair aims to create a new professional content-driven exhibition that covers the whole industry from content integration such as copyright of children's books, animation & anime, publishing licensing, IP licensing, education and digital works and more. Licensing Expo China is taking part in this fair as well.

Ms Liying Lin, Deputy General Manager of CNPIEC, the organizer of BIBF comments, "The integration of film and television, multimedia, IP licensing and publishing is developing rapidly, and the new children's fair will provide a platform for publishers and potential partners to explore business opportunities. The fair will also help publishers expand into new areas through professional forums, seminars and trade matchmaking activities. "

Licensing Expo China, organized by UBM, will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai on July 25-27, 2018. It aims to connect the most influential entertainment, character, art and culture, and corporate brand owners and agents with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees, retailers and distributors to explore the huge potential of China's licensing market.

Licensing Expo China will invite licensors seeking opportunities with book publishers to participate in BIBF, BIBF will also invite publishing licensors to participate in Licensing Expo China. In addition to the exhibition, a series of industry lectures and licensing seminars will also be conducted to help publishers understand the basic knowledge and operation methods of licensing. A series of one-on-one and face-to-face business matching sessions will also be held as both fair organizers. will invite licensees from various fields to talk with publishing organizations. This is to help players in the industry understand the potential of the licensing market for publishing in China.

About Licensing Expo China

Organized by UBM China, the Licensing Expo China aims to connect the most influential entertainment, character, fashion, art and corporate brand owners and agents with consumer goods manufacturers, licensees, retailers and distributors.

UBM is the organizer of Licensing Expo Las Vegas (United States), Brand Licensing Europe (London, United Kingdom), and the publisher of the licensing industry's most influential publication: License! Global.

