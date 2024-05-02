UBQ Materials at NPE2024: Waste-to-Materials Approach Brought to Life in Company Display of over 35 Products 'Made with UBQ™'

UBQ Materials to showcase applications across four industry verticals, including cocktail table made with 75% UBQ™

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UBQ Materials, climate tech developer of advanced materials made from waste, today announced its NPE2024 agenda, focused on showcasing its sustainable material solutions, tailored to enable companies to meet multiple sustainability objectives, including greenhouse gas emissions removal and avoidance, circularity with increased use of recycled materials, and reduced reliance on fossil fuel-based materials.

UBQ's booth (S18027) will feature over 35 products from across four industries, with UBQ-based product lines. Cocktail tables with 75% UBQ Q Series material, the highest percentage of UBQ ever incorporated into a product, will be featured – and usable – in the company's booth. Products in the UBQ booth will include:

Consumer durables: Crescent Garden Emma Classic Planter and InOu Chair, Rimax doghouse, McDonald's serving tray and Mainetti clothing hangers.

Building and construction: PVC decking with 50% UBQ, PVC decking with 25% UBQ + 25% wood powder, PVC pipes, interlocking plastic floor, and protective profile in multiple colors.

Automotive parts: TPE automotive component, sound generator bracket, and front-end module brackets

Supply chain and logistics: Shipping pallets, bottle crates and storage boxes

Each product will be accompanied by an informational card with key data on product specifications, including the amount of a UBQ product line used as well as the potential sustainability impact of the product 'Made with UBQ™' in place of fossil fuel-based materials.

"Taking place only once every three years, NPE gives us the opportunity to connect with thousands of leading innovators in the plastics industry. We'll be demonstrating the endless variety of applications where UBQ is already having a measurable impact," said Patricia Mishic O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer of UBQ Materials. "Incorporating even small amounts of a UBQ-based material can help brands go beyond carbon neutrality in product lines and supply chains. With our Netherlands facility now operating at scale, we are ready to deliver immediately to help brands achieve sustainability targets."

During the conference, UBQ Materials will join with premier compounding solutions provider, Teknor Apex to co-host a daily conversation titled "From Landfill to Leading-Edge: Experience the UBQ Revolution". The presentations will take place Tuesday through Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Teknor Apex's booth (S24049). Both companies will also meet with customers to discuss sustainable materials strategies.

About UBQ Materials Ltd.

UBQ Materials Ltd. closes the loop between the ecosystems of waste and materials. Through its advanced conversion technology, UBQ Materials Ltd. has created a pioneering bio-based thermoplastic, UBQ™, made entirely from residual waste, including all organics and hard-to-recycle materials. A sustainable plastic substitute, UBQ™ preserves finite resources, diverts waste from landfills and incinerators and prevents emissions. A certified B Corp, UBQ Materials is expanding globally to provide the world's largest businesses, municipalities and consumers with a climate positive solution for a circular economy. Learn more by visiting www.ubqmaterials.com.

