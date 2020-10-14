UBS Advisor Brian Robinson Named Volunteer of the Year by Invest in Others

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of three finalists, Brian Robinson, Senior Vice President—Wealth Management and Financial Advisor at UBS Wealth Management USA in Tampa, was named Volunteer of the Year as part of the 14th Annual Invest in Others Awards. Robinson is being honored for his outstanding volunteerism and contributions to The Florida Dream Center, Inc., which will receive a $40,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation.

The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities nationally and worldwide. Advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofit organizations to improve their communities and make a difference in others' lives. The award selection is based on the advisor's leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the public it serves.

"It is truly a privilege to be acknowledged in this way and bring attention to the heroic work of The Florida Dream Center, helping to recover and restore lives through its many vital social services," said Robinson. "The generous donation from Invest in Others will help us in changing the lives of so many for the better."

For eight years, Robinson has volunteered with The Florida Dream Center, which provides numerous human services in the greater St. Petersburg area to address homelessness, human trafficking, hunger, poverty, addiction, and skills training. Robinson specifically devotes his time towards human trafficking issues. He worked to establish one of the first safe houses in the country for young men who were trafficked, participated in multiple trafficking rescues, and continues to coordinate human trafficking training events throughout Florida. His persistent dedication and volunteerism have improved the quality of care provided to victims of human trafficking by The Florida Dream Center. To date, the Center has been involved in more than 200 human trafficking rescues in the Tampa Bay area.

"Brian is an inspirational, exceptional leader in the wealth management industry and a dedicated, compassionate humanitarian focused on protecting and improving the lives of people in the communities he serves," said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Market Head of UBS Greater Florida. "We are extremely proud and appreciative of his kindness, relentless work ethic and tireless energy to help people in need."

The Invest in Others Awards were presented digitally this year. The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented live on Thursday, September 24, at 4:45 pm ET and is available for viewing on investinothers.org.

